Resurfacing project to create new traffic pattern on Highland Pike/Kyles Lane in Ft. Wright Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will begin a resurfacing project on Highland Pike beginning Monday, May 12, which will result in a change of traffic pattern.

The project will also include re-striping Highland Pike and Kyles Lane as you enter the residential portion of Fort Wright.

The changes will take place once milling/paving operations have been completed. Milling/Paving is scheduled to begin on Monday. More information will be available once the new lane configuration is in place. Digital message boards will also give residents a heads up about the new traffic pattern.

When coming up the hill on Highland Pike from Madison Pike, drivers want to be in the right lane to continue going straight on Highland Pike. The left lane will turn left on to Werner Drive.

Those headed toward I-71/I-75 will continue using the same lane. There will be a left turn lane into the City of Fort Wright City Building, and a right turn lane on to Kyles Lane (KY 3187).

There are no changes to vehicular traffic traveling southbound — from the interstate on Kyles Lane.

The lane reconfiguration should improve safety for everyone, especially those turning from side streets. It is also expected to improve traffic congestion at the Highland/Kyles Intersection.

For more information you can contact KYTC directly at 859-341-2700 or visit transportation.ky.gov.

City of Fort Wright