Senators McConnell and Guthrie introduce bill that would expand Mammouth Cave National Park

Kentucky’s most well-known national park could be getting bigger, as U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, and U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, have introduced the bicameral Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act.

This bill would give the park the ability to acquire an additional 551.14 acres of land from the Nature Conservancy. This newly acquired land would enhance protections in the Green River watershed, further conserving the area’s wildlife and cultural heritage while generating additional tourism to Kentucky’s Second Congressional District.

“Kentucky is lucky to be home to an abundance of natural treasures, among them, Mammoth Cave National Park,” McConnell said. “This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations. Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region’s economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Guthrie on this important initiative once again which will expand the critical habitats that the National Park Service protects and preserves in the park.”

Guthrie said, “Every year, Mammoth Cave National Park draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and contributes nearly $90 million to our local economy. This natural wonder has inspired people for thousands of years, playing a foundational role in the culture of our region. I am proud to introduce the Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act to expand protections for the cave system’s important biodiversity and rich history, ensuring that it can be studied, maintained, and enjoyed by future generations of Americans.”

According to McConnell and Guthrie:

• This legislation is supported by local elected officials in the surrounding counties.

• Established as a National Park in 1941, Mammoth Cave National Park is home to the world’s longest known cave system, stretching a mapped 426 miles with many miles still undiscovered.

• In 1981, the park was named a World Heritage Site, and in 1990, a Biosphere Reserve.

• Last month, Guthrie welcomed Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to Mammoth Cave National Park for a tour of the park and a discussion with NPS staff about its importance.

The full text of the Mammoth Cave Boundary Adjustment Act here.

A map of the proposed boundary changes can be found here.

Sen. McConnell and Sen. Guthrie’s Offices