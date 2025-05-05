Soco’s restaurant is Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade Grand Marshal

The City of Fort Mitchell announced that Soco’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar will be the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Independence Day Parade.

The theme for the parade — America: The Land of Opportunity — is a perfect fit for the beloved family-owned restaurant celebrating 40 years of food, family, and community.

Soco’s, originally known as Montoya’s, first opened its doors in 1985 when Socorro Ramirez, her daughter Aurelia “Lita” Vivero, and son Rafael Robles began serving up authentic Mexican dishes in a modest space on Chelsea Drive. What began as a small, soulful restaurant quickly became a community cornerstone.

“Fort Mitchell has been absolutely blessed to have Socorro, Lita, and Rafael included in its history for over 40 years. They are the heartbeat of local hospitality,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman. “I’ve been going there since I was a kid. We’d listen to Carlos sing live on weekend nights, and it always felt like a celebration.”

Over the years, Soco’s has grown right alongside the city. In fact, about ten years ago, the restaurant doubled in size, transforming into the warm, vibrant space patrons know today — yet somehow, it’s never lost its cozy, “everyone-knows-your-name” charm.

Ask any regular, and they’ll tell you the same: walk through those doors and you’re instantly part of the Soco’s family. Whether it’s the sizzling fajitas, the freshly made margaritas, or simply the warmth of the people, there’s a reason generations of Fort Mitchell families keep coming back.

“It was a shock, honestly. I was like, wow — what a privilege and what an honor,” said Lita Vivero, on hearing the news of being named Grand Marshal. “This community has always supported us like family. We’ve been here for weddings, birthdays, graduations — and we’ve watched kids grow up into adults and bring in their own families.”

And the celebrations won’t stop anytime soon. Even though Soco’s is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, the team will be open and partying this Cinco De Mayo — Monday, May 5, with food, music, and the festive atmosphere patrons know and love. Soco’s also plans to host a 40th anniversary celebration this summer.

To learn more about Soco’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, visit socosmexicanrestaurant.com and follow them on Facebook (Soco’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar) and Instagram (@socosmexicanrestaurant).

Mark your calendar: The Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade kicks off Friday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. starting at the DCCH Center Fairgrounds and ending at Beechwood Schools (Dixie Highway along the parade route closes at noon). Registration for the parade is open at fortmitchell.com.

City of Fort Mitchell