SVdP NKY receives $25,000 Haile Foundation grant to support Rent and Utility Assistance Program

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has received a grant award of $25,000 from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation to help support its Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The funding will provide emergency financial assistance to neighbors in need facing the threat of eviction, ensuring their safety and stability while keeping utilities connected.

“We are humbled and sincerely grateful to the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation for their continued support,” said Karen Zengel, SVdP NKY Executive Director. “This funding offers those facing dire situations financial relief and hope, when so many are just one unexpected crisis away from losing their home or having their lights turned off. Thanks to this partnership, we can step in when it matters most and help individuals and families move forward rebuilding their lives.”

SVdP NKY delivered over $1.08 million in emergency rent and utility assistance between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, directly supporting more than 10,000 individuals. This represents a 13% rise in the number of assistance requests compared to the previous fiscal year. Our Rent and Utility Assistance Program serves a critical need across Northern Kentucky as our community continues to face a housing shortage – helping families remain safely housed and avoid homelessness.

To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky and our emergency assistance programs, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

