SVdP NKY Summer Breeze program to offer free air-conditioning units, fans to medically vulnerable

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is working to protect our most vulnerable neighbors in need during another sweltering summer. SVdP NKY’s annual Summer Breeze Program, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, will begin providing free air conditioning units to individuals with life-threatening medical conditions and fans to anyone in need starting Monday, June 2.

The Summer Breeze Program is Northern Kentucky’s only heat relief initiative of its kind, offering safety and comfort from excessive summer heat and humidity.

“This program saves lives,” said Karen Zengel, SVdP NKY Executive Director. “A cool home is a necessity for many of our neighbors in need living with respiratory illnesses, heart problems, or other serious health conditions. Thanks to our generous partners and supporters, we are proud to offer this service and play a vital role in keeping our community healthy as temperatures rise.”

Northern Kentucky residents can secure a unit at no cost until August 31, 2025, or while supplies last. Last year, SVdP NKY provided a total of 197 air conditioning units and 248 fans, valued at more than $33,000.

Those in need of an air conditioner or fan can apply by calling SVdP NKY’s Assistance Help Line at 859-341-3219, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To learn more about the Summer Breeze Program, visit www.svdpnky.org or follow us on social media.

