Breeder’s Cup announces return of world championships to Keeneland in October 2026

Keeneland Race Course has been selected to host the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, one of Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious international festivals.

The Lexington oval is currently undertaking a more than $100 million capital construction project, the most significant in its 89-year history.

The news was released as part of a multiyear announcement that names the new Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., as the 2027 host site for the Breeders’ Cup, underscoring an ongoing commitment from Breeders’ Cup Limited to promote horse racing and invest in its future. Since its founding in 1984, the non-profit organization has given back more than $1 billion to the industry in purses, awards, and charitable donations while conducting the World Championships at 12 elite racetracks across North America.

“Keeneland exemplifies an unwavering dedication to excellence in Thoroughbred racing and is currently making a significant investment to benefit our great sport, making it an ideal venue to host the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said Drew Fleming, President & CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the Horse Capital of the World, celebrating the rich history of the Bluegrass, and highlighting the tremendous farms that make the area so special as we celebrate the pinnacle of Thoroughbred racing.”

Anchoring the Keeneland development plan is the three-level Paddock Building, which extends the entire length of the Saddling Paddock and Walking Ring and is scheduled to open this fall. The Paddock Building will provide new ticketed experiences for more than 1,000 fans during race meets, including traditional sit-down dining, new bar concepts, and access to a Paddock Lawn on the north side of the Saddling Paddock. New Jockeys’ Quarters within the building will give patrons a unique experience when riders walk directly through one of the dining venues before and after each race. A reconfigured Saddling Paddock, with saddling stalls housed on the lower floor of the Paddock Building, will provide the safest environment possible for horses and human participants and give fans an unmatched view of the pre-race pageantry.

“Keeneland is honored to host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026, and we’re thrilled to share this global racing celebration with fans from all over the world and with the Lexington community,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We are especially excited to host guests in our new Paddock Building with further enhanced hospitality experiences. In addition, we will hold our third annual Championship Sale the Wednesday before Breeders’ Cup, a dynamic way to help kick off the week’s festivities. Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup share a strong commitment to showcasing the very best of Thoroughbred racing, and we look forward to helping deliver another world-class event.”

The 2026 running will mark the fourth time that Keeneland will host the World Championships after 2015, 2020, and 2022. The Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland will take place Oct. 30-31, 2026. Race dates are pending approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation.

The Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland will be enhanced by the track’s major Thoroughbred auctions that will surround the World Championships. The Keeneland Championship Sale, to be held Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2026, is a one-of-a-kind event offering ownership opportunities in the world’s top racing and breeding stock including horses with Breeders’ Cup connections. Keeneland’s November Breeding Stock Sale, the most important auction of its kind in the world, will immediately follow the Breeders’ Cup, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Keeneland