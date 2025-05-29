Kentucky Agricultural Development Board funds projects around state, including one in Campbell Co.

The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,386,001 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the Commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

﻿﻿”The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board is committed to strengthening our agricultural economy by investing in diverse projects across the state,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Board Chair Jonathan Shell. “By supporting a wide range of initiatives, we’re building a stronger, more resilient future for Kentucky’s farm families and rural communities.”

County and State Funded Projects

• Bourbon County Fire & Rescue was approved up to $10,000 in Bourbon County funds to purchase proper grain rescue equipment and training to members of Bourbon County Fire & Rescue.

• Daviess County Conservation District was approved up to $10,000 in Daviess County funds for the Daviess County Youth Agricultural Production Cost Share Program.

• Grain Day, Inc was approved up to $10,200 in Daviess County funds for its Kentucky Farm Succession Seminar.

• Grayson County Extension Foundation, Inc was approved up to $67,900 in Grayson County funds to build a multi-program storage facility.

• Ironsides Animal Health was approved up to $9,599 in state funds and $1,920 in county funds as part of the Large & Food Animal Veterinary Incentives Program.

• Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development, Inc was approved up to $837,000 in state funds to continue providing assistance and expand its services offerings to KY agribusinesses.

• Lowes Produce was approved up to $3,750 in state funds for consultation services to assist with its Food Safety Plan.

• Mt. Vernon Animal Clinic LLC was approved up to $66,115 in state funds and $13,237 in Rockcastle County funds to purchase a truck, ultrasound, veterinary bed, electronic ejaculator, and a microscope.

• Olmstead Rural Fire Department was approved up to $20,500 in multi-county funds to purchase grain rescue equipment to utilize for grain entrapment emergencies.

• Washington County Cattlemen Association, Inc was approved up to $3,150 in Washington County funds to purchase a supply trailer for community cooking events.

County Programs

County Agricultural Incentives Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 incentive areas, including, but not limited to, beef and dairy cattle; farm infrastructure, fencing, and water enhancement; equine; forage; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; bees and honey; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; marketing; and value-added production.



Twenty-nine CAIPs were approved by the board in the following counties totaling $3,134,880:

• Ballard ($98,000)*

• Boyd ($63,600)

• Butler ($87,082)

• Campbell ($30,577)

• Carroll ($132,940)

• Casey ($220,000)*

• Clark ($135,000)

• Daviess ($100,000)

• Grayson ($250,000)

• Harrison ($270,011)

• Henderson ($40,000)

• Henry ($20,000)

• Hopkins ($60,000)

• Jessamine ($100,000)

• Magoffin ($105,000)

• Marion ($145,000)

• McLean ($20,000)

• Meade ($62,628)

• Montgomery ($120,000)*

• Morgan ($159,080)

• Muhlenberg ($38,757)

• Oldham ($76,320)

• Owen ($275,000)*

• Powell ($42,509)

• Spencer ($120,000)

• Trimble ($172,676)

• Union ($30,000)

• Wayne ($140,000)

• Webster ($20,700)

Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.

Four DARs were approved by the board in following counties totaling $37,500:

• Bracken ($2,500)

• Clark ($15,000)

• Harrison ($7,500)

• Montgomery ($12,500)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

Eleven YAIPs were approved by the board in the following counties, totaling $160,250:

• Carroll ($15,000)

• Clark ($40,000)

• Henderson ($10,000)

• McLean ($5,000)

• Ohio ($10,000)

• Oldham ($20,000)

• Powell ($3,000)

• Shelby ($12,250)

• Trimble ($20,000)

• Wayne ($15,000)

• Webster ($10,000)

