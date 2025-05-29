Receptions Event Center in Erlanger to host kid-friendly Superhero brunch June 7

Receptions Event Centers has announced it will host a Superhero Brunch on June 7 from noon-2 p.m at the Receptions Event Centers in Erlanger.

The event will allow children and families to meet their favorite superheroes, enjoy a delicious brunch, and participate in fun activities.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique event to our community,” said Tara Teepe, Marketing Director at Receptions Event Centers. “Our goal is to create a memorable experience for families and provide a fun-filled day for children of all ages.”

The Superhero Brunch will feature a meet-and-greets with popular superheroes, a brunch buffet with kid-friendly options, photo opportunities with the superheroes and superhero-themed activities and games.

Tickets for the Superhero Brunch are $40.95 and can be purchased online at receptionsinc.com.

Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Receptions Event Centers