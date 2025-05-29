Behringer-Crawford Museum announces lineup for 2025 Music@BCM Summer Concert Series

Behringer-Crawford Museum is tuning up for ten unforgettable Thursday nights of live music, laughter and fun as it presents the lineup for the 2025 Music@BCM Summer Concert Series.

From June 5 to August 14, the museum’s front terrace will transform into Northern Kentucky’s premier outdoor music venue. This year’s series promises to be one of the most dynamic yet with a genre-spanning lineup, including folk, funk, bluegrass, rock, blues and swing.

Guests are also invited to take a break from the summer heat by stepping inside the museum to enjoy the special 75th-anniversary exhibit, The Legacy of Behringer-Crawford Museum: 75 Years of Art, Culture and Community. This museum-wide experience highlights the stories, milestones and people who helped shape BCM into the cultural gem it is today. Also on display are Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard, Harlan Hubbard: Ripple Effect, and Northern Kentucky Sports Legends of the 1950s, offering even more ways for guests to connect with the region’s rich artistic and cultural heritage.

The season kicks off June 5 with local legends The Turkeys, known for their rich harmonies and electrifying guitar work, and wraps up August 14 with the toe-tapping energy of blues and R&B duo Ben Levin & Ricky Nye.

The complete 2025 schedule is as follows:

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under.

The evening includes food for purchase from Skyline Chili or Taste on Elm, a cash bar and the crowd-favorite “Split the Pot” raffle. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating. If assistance is needed, museum staff will be happy to help with accommodations.

For more information email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

