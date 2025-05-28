The B-Line, Florence Y’alls to celebrate National Bourbon Day with contest for bourbon enthusiasts

Bourbon fans are encouraged to step up to the plate for a celebration like no other in honor of National Bourbon Day.

The Florence Y’alls and The B-Line are rounding the bases together from June 12–30 to launch a fan-first giveaway that blends Kentucky’s bourbon heritage with America’s favorite pastime.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The B-Line for an incredible stadium activation for the Y’alls 2025 season,” said Max Johnson, general manager for the Florence Y’alls. “It made perfect sense for us to partner with The B-Line, another local tourism draw for our region, to deliver an ideal offering to dads celebrating Father’s Day, baseball fans and bourbon enthusiasts alike. The B-Line Bar inside the stadium will debut a new lineup with the launch of a special B-Line Bourbon Cocktail menu for the summer and we’ll be giving away branded baseballs.”

Featuring handcrafted cocktails inspired by stops along The B-Line, this exclusive bar menu brings Northern Kentucky’s spirit to the heart of the ballpark. Fans can enjoy bold new bourbon creations that are sure to be a hit, perfect for a summer night under the stadium lights.

On Thursday, June 12, the Florence Y’alls will take on the Windy City Thunderbolts at Thomas More Stadium. The first 50 guests who purchase a featured B-Line cocktail at The B-Line Bar inside the stadium will receive a branded baseball. In addition, 100 more limited-edition balls will be handed out at select B-Line stops from June 12–30, keeping the fun alive well beyond the seventh inning stretch.

But that’s not all, from June 12–30, fans can enter to win family friendly prizes by participating in an Instagram challenge in a couple of ways:

1. Post a photo with your bourbon ball at the Y’alls Stadium OR take your bourbon ball on the road and snap a photo at a participating B-Line stop. 2. Tag the @FlorenceYallsBaseball, @the_b_line, and if you take the ball on the road, the B-Line stop you visit (one entry per person).

Fifty lucky fans will score a Family Four-Pack to an upcoming Y’alls game, plus a free appetizer with entrée purchase at one of the following:

One lucky MVP will win the grand prize of a luxury table experience at a future Y’alls home game during the 2025 season. A luxury table experience includes a private 4-person table directly behind home plate, wait service at your table and of course, the best seats in the house.

“Kentucky bourbon draws over 2 million visitors to our Commonwealth each year, providing a substantial economic boost to the region,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY. “Partnering with the Florence Y’alls allows us to step up to the plate in a whole new way – bringing bourbon culture to the ballpark and connecting with fans through an authentically Northern Kentucky experience.”

Mark your calendars and join The B-Line and the Florence Y’alls as they hit it out of the park with this promotion in celebration of National Bourbon Day.

For the latest list of B-Line National Bourbon Day events and specials, visit thebline.com. To learn more about meetNKY, visit meetnky.com.

The B-Line