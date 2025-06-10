Ten-day closure scheduled for Clay Wade Bailey Bridge starting Friday, June 13

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of a 10-day closure of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge for ongoing repairs in Kenton County.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 13, the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) over the Ohio River will be closed to vehicular traffic between the intersection of KY 8 (W. 4th Street) (13.45 mile point) and the Kentucky/Ohio State Line (13.87 mile point), a distance of 0.42 miles.

The bridge will remain closed to vehicles for the duration of the 10-day work period while the contractor installs three modular joints. Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure.

The bridge is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure utilizing the Brent Spence Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge. Motorists should expect delays and heavier traffic on surrounding bridges. Plan ahead, leave early and consider alternate routes.

A bridge repair project on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge began on April 22, 2024. The project consisted of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. Repairs to modular joints and other steel repairs were added to the project to ensure the bridge remains in good working order for years to come.

A portion of the project was delayed due to the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge fire. Contractors returned to the project on Tuesday, May 27, to begin the final repairs before the project can be completed.

M&M Services Co Inc. is contracted to perform the $2.8 million project on behalf of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project is expected to be completed in mid-July.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet