Covington Business Council to host ‘Women Leading Change’ program on June 18 at Wenzel Distillery

The Northern Kentucky region is fortunate to have a significant number of women at the helm of regional public organizations

The determination, energy, courage, and creativity these leaders bring are truly inspiring.

Join the Covington Business Council on Wednesday, June 18, from 4-6 p.m. at the new Wenzel Distillery and Events Center, located at 412 Madison Avenue, for an opportunity to hear from a panel of these exceptional executives as they share their experiences and the keys to their success.

The panel will be moderated by Nancy Grayson, President & CEO of Horizon Community Fund of Northern Kentucky.

Panelists include:

Jeanne Schroer, Catalytic Development Fund of Northern Kentucky

Tara Johnson-Noem, Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Lindsey Rechtin, Northern Kentucky Water District

Gina Douthat, Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK)

Catrena Bowman, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission.

