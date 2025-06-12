Kentucky tourism has best year on record, reporting $14.3B impact in 2024

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 2024 marked a new record year for Kentucky tourism, with $14.3 billion generated in economic impact supporting 97,394 jobs, as tourism remains a key piece of the Commonwealth’s booming economy.

The Governor joined state tourism leaders at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory to celebrate the third straight record-breaking year for tourism in Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s tourism industry is experiencing the biggest historic winning streak we’ve ever seen. Thanks to the hardworking people in this industry and Team Kentucky’s ongoing investment in tourism, we’re welcoming more people to our New Kentucky Home and celebrating three straight years of record-breaking economic impact,” said Gov. Beshear. “This win is more than just numbers; it’s about families creating lasting memories and our communities thriving. Together, we will keep this momentum going and showcase what makes Kentucky so special.”

According to a study by Tourism Economics, 80 million travelers visited Kentucky in 2024. Those travelers spent a total of $10.1 billion across the state, a 3.8% increase over 2023. The breakdown of spending is as follows:

• $2.6 billion on food and beverage,

• $2.4 billion on lodging,

• $1.9 billion on transportation,

• $1.9 billion on retail, and

• $1.3 billion on recreation and entertainment.

“Tourism is an integral part of Kentucky’s economy, creating jobs, building tax revenue and infusing energy into communities across the commonwealth,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “These numbers emphasize tourism’s important role in our state and reflect the dedication and hard work of tourism and hospitality professionals throughout Kentucky. As more and more travelers discover the incredible attractions of our state, we look forward to welcoming many additional folks to our New Kentucky Home in the future.”

“The tourism industry in Kentucky remains hard at work creating unparalleled experiences and lasting memories for travelers,” said Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “We’re thrilled that more visitors than ever are choosing to make Kentucky part of their travel plans. Every decision to explore our attractions, dine in our restaurants, stay in our hotels and shop in our communities is an investment in the people and places that make Kentucky a one-of-a-kind destination.”

“This record-breaking growth means more guests seeing The Big Bat, more energy in downtown Louisville and more opportunities to grow our team and create lasting experiences,” said John Hillerich IV, president & CEO of Hillerich & Bradsby Co., which owns and operates Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. “Since opening the museum in 1996, we’ve seen nearly 7 million guests visit us. We couldn’t be more proud to be part of what makes Kentucky unforgettable, and we’re grateful for the continued investment that keeps our tourism industry strong.”

Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, highlighted the importance of investing in tourism and the impact a strong industry has on the state: “A robust tourism industry is vital to enhancing the state of Kentucky. As the commonwealth’s largest city, Bourbon City plays a pivotal role in attracting visitors from around the globe with our rich history, iconic attractions, bourbon culture, culinary buzz and world-renowned events and festivals. This influx of tourists drives local and regional economic growth by supporting area businesses and creating jobs.

Louisville’s tourism industry generates $4.4 billion in economic impact, supporting 28,460 tourism industry jobs in Jefferson County alone. These numbers underscore the critical importance of continued investment in tourism marketing, infrastructure and workforce development to ensure Louisville and Kentucky remain a premier destination and economic engine.”



To see a full list of economic impact and jobs by county, click here.



Kentucky’s impressive economic success over the last five years is a direct reflection of the Beshear administration’s continued investments in the tourism industry.



To capitalize on Kentucky’s historic economic momentum and record-breaking tourism success, Gov. Beshear announced New Kentucky Home, a strategic initiative to further drive economic investment, attract and retain talent and increase tourism across the Commonwealth.



Last year, the Governor announced that 2023 was the best year on record for tourism, with $13.8 billion in economic impact and 95,222 jobs. This followed a record-breaking 2022 when he announced that tourism had generated more than $12.9 billion in economic impact and secured 91,668 jobs in Kentucky that year.



The state’s bourbon and spirits industry recorded its best year for growth in 2022, with over $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentucky residents. The sector followed with a strong 2023, including $713.8 million in new investments and 229 full-time jobs. Since the start of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced roughly 100 new location and expansion projects within the bourbon and spirits sector, contributing to over $4.2 billion in new investments and more than 1,800 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

NKY Counties — Tourism Impact





