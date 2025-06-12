Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents passes balanced budget for 2025-26 fiscal year

During Wednesday’s Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents meeting, the board passed a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

“Reaching a balanced budget just two years after a $24 million deficit is a significant milestone, and it didn’t happen without hard choices and real sacrifices across our university,” said Board of Regents Chair Nathan Smith. “We’re grateful to everyone who played a part in getting us here. This isn’t just about closing the gap; it’s about opening the door to a more sustainable and strategic future for NKU. As the landscape of higher education continues to shift, we’ll keep working closely with university leadership to navigate challenges and stay ahead of potential headwinds.”

The operating budget passed by the board consists of projected revenues of $221,492,003 and expenses of $221,420,592, for a net surplus of $71,411.

“NKU’s fiscal outlook has stabilized,” said Vice President for Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer Chris Calvert. “By exercising strong fiscal discipline and aligning our resources with our strategic priorities, we’ve achieved a balanced budget—an important step in building long-term financial health for the university.”

As part of the 2025-26 budget, the board approved a 3.9% undergraduate tuition increase for returning students.

The change will take effect alongside NKU’s new “Three States, One Rate” initiative, which extends in-state tuition to students from Ohio and Indiana.

“We understand that raising tuition and fees is never easy and we do not take that lightly,” said NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “This budget reflects our continued commitment to student success and value while continuing to offer the best return on investment in the Commonwealth.”

