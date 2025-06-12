Family Nurturing Center’s 2025 Prom for a Purpose sets new record with more $200,000 raised

Family Nurturing Center’s 2025 Prom for a Purpose attracted more than 500 attendees and set a new record for the organization, netting over $200,000 to its mission to cultivate safe children, thriving families, and nurturing communities.

Attendees wore a mix of throwback looks, modern prom attire, and elegant cocktail wear. They all had the opportunity to relive their high school prom or create a new, unforgettable memory at this incredibly successful event. Upon arrival, guests walked the blue carpet and viewed over 200 silent auction packages, which included trips and one-of-a-kind experiences.

The Prom, held at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming, provided a beautiful space bathed in blue lights and balloons, featuring a horse in the paddock for guests to pet, as well as a Tom’s Coffee truck offering specialty coffees throughout the evening.

The night also involved dancing, a wine pull, and a paddle raise. Prom for a Purpose was not only fun, but it also supported the Family Nurturing Center’s free programs and services, reaching over 10,000 individuals annually.

With offices in Florence and Cincinnati, FNC provides essential resources, including education and training, Counseling services, Parenting time and visitation, and Holistic and wellness programs.

To learn more, visit familynurture.org.

Family Nurturing Center