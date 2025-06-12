Mike Polly offering free football camp for grades 3-8 for third year — sign up here

By Andy Furman

Sometimes change is good.

For Mike Polly, the former Dixie Heights High School football player, several things have recently changed in his life.

“I’m the new Assistant Offensive Line Coach at Georgia Tech,” he excitedly told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “We still have our home in Tennessee, but we live right near the Atlanta Braves stadium now.”

That’s change number two.

Polly played for the Tigers of Georgetown College and later served as Offensive Line coach and Run Game Coordinator for the Blue Devils of Middle Tennessee State. That 12-year run ended last year when a new staff was brought in to run the program.

“I served as Offensive Line Coach at Goodpasture Christian School – a private school, in Madison, Tenn., after the change in staff,” he said.

But the one thing this Northern Kentuckian didn’t change – his football camp.

“This is year three for the Northern Kentucky Youth Football Camp,” he said. “and what hasn’t changed, either – the one-day event is again free.”

Unheard of, really. To attract a staff of football minds – from middle school, high school, college and even some former NFL players – to volunteer their time to teach the kids of Northern Kentucky the game of football.

The one-day event is set for Sunday, July 13, from 3-6 p.m. at a new venue this year – St. Henry High School Football Stadium.

“We changed the location,” Polly said, “trying to spread the love across Northern Kentucky.”

Putting a camp together – albeit a one-day session – is tedious and hard work, especially for someone who doesn’t reside in the area. Why do it?

“I wanted to do this for a long time,” he said. “So many coaches have influenced me – helped me – not just in football, but in life.

“It is and was my passion to give back to this wonderful community that gave back to me.”

Polly played for the Northern Kentucky Raiders as a kid, before he wore the Dixie High colors.

“All those coaches developed my love for the game,” he said. “That did a lot for me. This is the least I can do to give back.”

The free NKY Youth Football Camp seems to be gaining traction.

“Our first year we had about 100 kids,” Polly said. “Last year, 250 were registered, and we have 150 registered as of this week.”

And what makes this camp different than others?

“Well, first, it’s free,” Polly said. “But really, because our staff is volunteers, and they’re here. Really, because they honestly want to be here.”

The kids seem to want to be there too.

“We have the majority of our campers from Northern Kentucky,” he said, “but last year we had some Cincinnati kids, and kids from Georgia and Texas.”

The schedule is short and sweet – as well as demanding.

“It’s three hours of work,” said Polly. “There are football drills, and skill work. We’ll have offensive then defensive drills, And, then end it with games for the campers, like long ball and the fastest camper award.”

Polly said the younger kids will work at every position, while the seventh and eighth graders will go to their preferred position for individual skills.

The idea of camp, according to Mike Polly, “Growing the game of football.”

For free.