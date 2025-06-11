A Newport summer tradition, Italianfest set to return to city’s Festival Park June 12-15

Italianfest, one of Northern Kentucky’s most beloved summer traditions, is returning to Newport Festival Park from June 12-15.

Set along the Ohio River between the Purple People and Taylor-Southgate Bridges, the festival offers free admission and is expected to welcome over 120,000 attendees.

“Newport Italianfest is a cherished tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the vibrant Italian heritage that has enriched our city for generations,” said Newport City Manager John Hayden. “This festival not only offers a taste of Italy with its delicious cuisine and lively music but also showcases the spirit of Newport.”

Attendees can indulge in authentic Italian cuisine from local favorites like Pompilio’s and Pagano’s Italian Grill, offering dishes such as Chicken Parmigiana, stuffed shells, and wood-fired pizzas. Sweet treats like cannoli and deep-fried Oreos will also be available.

The entertainment lineup features live music from both local and international artists, including Moreno Fruzzetti, Pete Wagner Band, Dr. Zoot, and the Naked Karate Girls. Family-friendly attractions include caricatures, face painting, inflatables, and a cooking contest on Sunday. Visitors can also explore historical exhibits celebrating the Italian families that helped build the Newport community.

Festival Hours:

• Thursday, June 12: 5–11 p.m.

• Friday, June 13: 5–11 p.m.

• Saturday, June 14: 12–11 p.m.

• Sunday, June 15: 12–9 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.italianfestnewport.com.

Italianfest