Ohio River Way earns National Water Trail designation from National Park Service

The Ohio River Way, a trail connecting communities across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, has officially been designated as a National Water Trail at the recommendation of the National Park Service.

The rare recognition marks the largest addition to the National Trails System this year—out of 387 miles designated nationwide, the Ohio River Way accounts for 308 miles.

“This has been years in the making,” esaid Forest Clevenger, executive director of the Ohio River Way. “The idea for the Ohio River Way grew from a crew of volunteers, including the visionaries Brewster Rhoads and Dr. David Wicks. Since then, volunteers and community leaders spanning three states have collaborated to make this designation a reality. I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team.”

Stretching from Ashland to West Point, Kentucky, the Ohio River Way links Appalachian wilderness, vibrant small towns, and metropolitan centers like Cincinnati and Louisville. The designation not only puts the Ohio River Way on the map nationally, but it recognizes the route’s world-class resources for paddlers and boaters. These include the Ohio River Way’s interactive map, paddling guide, boating safety information, and signage at its 74 public access points.

When making the designation, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said, “National Recreation Trails create opportunities for locally managed tourism to boost economies and benefit hikers, bikers, paddlers and other recreationists alike.” Designations of new National Recreation Trails, such as National Water Trails, are made by the Secretary of the Interior or, if predominantly on U.S. Forest Service lands, the Secretary of Agriculture. “This investment into conservation and outdoor recreation will benefit the American people for generations to come.”

More than 90 entities formally endorsed the Ohio River Way’s application, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. In his letter of support, Gov. Beshear wrote, “This designation would bring national recognition to this vital waterway, highlighting the natural beauty of our region and the vibrant culture of Kentucky’s river towns.”

The growth of the Ohio River Way was guided by a partnership with the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program. According to Stephan Nofield, associate director of the National Park Service, this designation offers “substantial benefits to the cities and towns along its route,” He said. “As a designated National Water Trail, the Ohio River Way will attract paddlers, anglers, boaters, and nature enthusiasts from across the country, increasing tourism and outdoor activity in riverside communities.”

The Ohio River Way’s route highlights the region’s rich history, from the Lewis and Clark expedition, the Underground Railroad, and early river commerce propelled by flatboats and steamboats. Now, with National Water Trail status, its cultural and ecological value will be shared with even more people across the nation.

The National Trails System includes scenic, historic, and recreation trails. Other 2025 National Recreation Trail designees include the Miner’s Ravine Trail in California, the Elizabeth River Trail in Virginia, the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway in Wisconsin, and Ohio’s own Cuyahoga River Water Trail.

Ohio River Way