Aviatra Accelerators now accepting nominations for Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Aviatra Accelerators is now accepting nominations for its second annual Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, celebrating outstanding women business owners making an impact across the region.

In partnership with the Cincinnati Business Courier, the awards will honor exceptional achievements in five distinct categories:

• Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

• Woman Tech Entrepreneur of the Year

• Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

• ”Paying It Forward” Entrepreneur of the Year

• Woman Health Entrepreneur of the Year

To be considered, nominees must be the majority owner of a currently operating business registered and based in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati or Dayton, Ohio, and be an active owner with managerial, operational and financial oversight. Woman entrepreneurs can nominate themselves, or anyone can submit a nomination that meets the award criteria.

“Our region is home to a strong community of women entrepreneurs,” said Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “We want to celebrate their achievements and impact on our region’s entrepreneurial and business landscape, as well as to inspire and encourage other women to pursue their business goals,” she continued. A cohort of business leaders from various categories of business will carefully review and assess the nominations according to the selection process.

Nominations for the Aviatra Accelerators Woman Entrepreneur of the Year awards will close on July 4, at 11:59 p.m. Members of the community are encouraged to nominate women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated leadership, innovation and a commitment to excellence in their respective fields. For more information about the awards and to submit a nomination, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Winning women entrepreneurs will be recognized during Aviatra’s annual Flight Night on September 4, at the 20th Century Theater in Oakley. Flight Night will celebrate all women entrepreneurs and those who graduated from Aviatra’s 12-week MOMENTUM Accelerator, an in-depth program that provides guidance across four pillars – Business Foundations, Finances, Customers and Growth – covering key topics such as sales, marketing, funding, business planning and effective messaging.

Aviatra Accelerators