AAA plays host to underserved kids with annual outing at Kings Island

More than 600 children from 13 agencies in the tristate area were treated to an all-expense-paid trip to Kings Island this week for the annual AAA Children’s Outing. The fun-filled excursion marks the 116th year that AAA has played host to underserved children, including 45 years at the world famous amusement park.

The group included children from the Salvation Army of Covington.

“Thanks to the generosity of AAA Members, we are able to bring joy to hundreds of children each year,” said Tom Wiedemann, CEO of AAA Club Alliance.

“We are so proud of this legacy event and look forward to seeing the kids just having the time of their lives.”

The AAA Children’s Outing gives kids the opportunity and a day to remember.

The event actually began in 1907 with AAA members taking children from orphanages to a picnic, and has since evolved to the annual trip to Kings Island, which includes a complimentary lunch, transportation to and from the park and special treats.

More than 20 AAA volunteers give their time and energy each year, supported by donations from AAA members to continue this special tradition.

“We appreciate our Members and the dedicated team of volunteers who embody AAA’s commitment to making an impact in the communities where we live and serve,” Wiedemann said.