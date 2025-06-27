New Season Treatment Center to open in new location in Covington on July 2

New Season Treatment Center has relocated its Covington Metro Treatment Center to a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility located at 2001 Madison Avenue, just a short distance from its previous location. The new facility will open to patients on July 2, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Aug. 27.

The move reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care for individuals seeking recovery from opioid addiction.

This new location consolidates all services under one roof, creating a more accommodating, efficient experience for patients. The facility’s modern design supports growth in critical services like individual and group counseling, as well as future offerings such as an Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) set to launch later this year.

In addition, the center boasts improved parking availability and is conveniently located near public transportation routes, making access to care even easier for the community.

“This relocation represents a significant milestone for our patients and staff,” Jennifer Holbrook, the southeast regional director, said. “We are now able to provide all of our services in a welcoming, functional space that truly supports our mission of recovery and long-term wellness.”

The new facility was designed with both comfort and scalability in mind. From expanded counseling spaces to an updated look and feel, the center is built to support patient growth and deliver a streamlined treatment experience.

“Our patients deserve a space that reflects the care and respect we strive to offer every day,” Stephanie Nelson, the Covington Treatment Center program director, said. “This new center is more than a building—it’s a symbol of progress, healing, and hope for the Covington community.”

Patients may learn more about the Covington Metro Treatment Center and services offered by visiting: Covington Opioid Treatment`.

New Season Treatment Center