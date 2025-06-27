NKY Chamber of Commerce presents faux fur entrepreneur Donna Salyers with Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented the NKY Community Award to Northern Kentucky’s faux fur apparel and home décor tycoon, Donna Salyers, at the NKY Chamber’s board of directors and board of advisors quarterly luncheon.

A self-made woman, Salyers is a former newspaper columnist who took over the Enquirer’s syndicated sewing column in the 1970s. This led to a stint as TV show host on CBN. She eventually made good on her aspirations to be a fashion designer and entrepreneur when she created Fabulous-Furs out of her basement in 1989. The company’s headquarters is located in her hometown of Covington. This fashion brand of faux fur apparel, accessories, and home décor is vegan, animal-friendly and cruelty-free.

“Everyone in Northern Kentucky knows the name, Donna Salyers. Donna has been a visionary in our community for decades, and her work embodies a spirit of innovation and compassion,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “She has set an example for aspiring women business leaders, paving the way as an entrepreneur and business leader in the region. She’s helped prove that fashion can be stylish and bold but also ethical. We’re thrilled to present her with the NKY Community Award.”



Salyers is a former NKY Chamber board member, was named one of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Great Living Cincinnatians in 2024, and serves on the Council of Trustees for Horizon Community Funds. She was inducted into the Cincinnati Business Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2023. Her faux furs have been featured everywhere from the Miss Universe Pageant to magazines to movies and TV.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.