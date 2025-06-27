Art Lander’s Outdoors: The spotted lanternfly is a risk to Kentucky’s timber resources, fruit trees and grapes

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species indigenous to parts of China and Vietnam, has spread to Japan, South Korea, and at least 17 states in the U.S.

This species, which presents a risk to timber resources, fruit trees and grapes, was first found in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in September, 2014, in Berks County, northwest of Philadelphia.

The spotted lanternfly has become established in five states adjoining Kentucky — Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

In recent years there have been scattered reports of sightings of this invasive insect in three counties in Northern Kentucky — Gallatin, Carroll, and Kenton, around the city of Covington, according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

A member of Family Fulgoridaey, the spotted lanternfly was first identified in the scientific literature in 1845 by Scottish zoologist Adam White.

Description

Adult males are typically about one inch long and 1⁄2 inch wide, and have a black head, and gray-brown forewings adorned with black spots.

Rectangular markings color the tips of the forewings in a “brick and mortar” pattern.

In flight, the spotted lanternfly displays its red hind wings. The abdomen is yellowish with black/grayish bands. Its orange, bulbous antennae are covered in needle-like tips.

Adult females are typically slightly larger than males, with slight color variations, and longer legs.

Hosts

Its preferred host is the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), a vigorous invasive non-native species, indigenous to northeast and central China, and Taiwan, that has has been widely planted in urban and suburban areas in Europe and North America as an ornamental.

It has long leaflets, emits a strong odor, and has bark that resembles the skin of a cantaloupe.

The Tree of Heaven grows rapidly, and is capable of reaching heights of 50 feet in 25 years.

The spotted lanternfly has over 70 potential hosts. Feeding preferences change as they age, with immature nymphs feeding on a broader range of plants while adults will preferentially feed on the Tree of Heaven.

Potential hosts include willow, maple, apple, peach, pear, walnut, and poplar trees. They also feed on hops plants and grape vines, endangering supplies for breweries and wineries.

Feeding habits

The spotted lanternfly feeds by inserting piercing mouthparts into the host plant which allow them to suck sap from the plant.

This stresses plants and results in wilted foliage, branch dieback, and an accumulation of “honeydew”, a sticky, sugary fecal material. Black sooty mold grows on the fecal material, increasing visitations of flies, bees, and wasps who feed there. Feeding also cause sap to ooze from infested trees and shrubs, emitting a fermented odor.

Unlike some insects, the spotted lanternfly does not pose direct danger to humans through biting or stinging.

Life cycle

The spotted lanternfly produces one generation per year, starting life as an egg, then progressing through nymphal stages, before becoming an adult.

Their egg masses on trees or rocks, contain 30 to 50 eggs, often covered with a grayish mud-like coating.

The spotted black and white nymphs develop a red pigmentation and wings as they mature.

Report a sighting

If you think you have seen a spotted lanternfly, capture the specimen or take a picture of it. This is to verify what you have seen, as there are other insects in the state that resemble this pest.

The sooner the report is received the better, and the higher the probability of effectively controlling a possible infestation

Submit specimens directly to the Department of Entomology at the University of Kentucky, at S-225 Agricultural Science Center North, Lexington, Kentucky 40546-0091, telephone 859.257-7450, or e-mail photos to entchair@uky.edu.