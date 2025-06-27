City of Covington awards grant to refurbish iconic neon sign for SparkHaus

SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s future home of entrepreneurship, has received a grant from the City of Covington’s Historic Electric Signage Program to refurbish the iconic electrified, neon sign atop its historical building on Madison Avenue.

The funding was officially approved by the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 24. The $7,500 grant will help revitalize the well-known architectural feature, enhancing the visibility of SparkHaus as it welcomes startups and high-growth companies into its reimagined space in the urban core.

The sign dates back to the 1950s, while the building was originally constructed in 1929.

“We appreciate the City of Covington’s support of this project,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Madison & 8th has such a rich history in our community – from its roots as the Covington Industrial Club to its time as the Montgomery Ward Department Store. Preserving the historic character of this building while positioning it for what’s next was a priority for our team. This sign is a good example of how SparkHaus’ past will help ignite its future.”

The refurbished sign will serve as a beacon for the region’s entrepreneurial future, symbolizing a new chapter in business creation and community revitalization in Covington.

“It is fitting that as SparkHaus works to cultivate a new generation of business leaders in Covington, it also will honor the City’s rich architectural and cultural heritage,” Covington Mayor Ron Washington said. “The City of Covington launched its Historic Electric Sign Incentive Program to support revitalization efforts, encouraging businesses and residents alike to live, work and thrive in the downtown area. I look forward to seeing the neon sign shining down upon Madison Avenue.”

The refurbishment of the sign is being completed by Klusty Sign Associates and Neonworks, a department of the American Sign Museum.

Covington-based Durham Studio created the design of the updated sign.

Opening this September, SparkHaus is the product of a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority and Blue North. SparkHaus will unite Northern Kentucky’s high-growth entrepreneurs with the support system and capital they need to ignite. Urban Sites and City Studios are spearheading construction and architecture for the reimagined space, respectively.

Kenton County Government