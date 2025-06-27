Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s 31st free Summer Park Series kicks off July 12 in Devou Park

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra rolls out its popular summer concert series to outdoor amphitheaters in Devou Park (Covington) and Tower Park (Fort Thomas) touting free, nostalgic, family-friendly regional gatherings with appreciative audiences, great musicians and a variety of fabulous music.

Summer 2025 marks the orchestra’s 31st consecutive summer series of concerts in the parks. Though free to attend, these performances are not free to produce. Volunteers at donation boxes around the concert bowls accept contributions from attendees to sustain this memory-making tradition. Audiences are encouraged to register at kyso.org for weather and information updates.

“Williams’ Wondrous World”

(John Williams television & film favorites)

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12 (Devou Park)

• 7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 13 (Tower Park)

At 93, composer John Williams, together with producers and directors Irwin Allen, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, has written film scores and television themes that have thrilled the nation for nearly 70 years. Tuneful main titles, themes and excerpts open another KSO summer on the lawns of Devou and Tower Parks. From Lost in Space to Star Wars, Jaws to the theme from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the KSO will have you humming along and leave you with enough ear-worms for the remainder of July.

“Blues’ Muse”

(No Dogs, just Hep Cats tracing the development of blues to Betty Boop)

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 2 (Devou Park)

• 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 3 (Tower Park)

The animated blue dog of the children’s show Blue’s Clues (1996-2007) grew up and now identifies as a hep cat. Evolving from African-American spirtuals, Blues as a genre inspired many new musical styles beginning at the turn of the last century — ragtime, Dixieland, and early jazz. The KSO’s Newport Ragtime Band authentically captures these sounds and traces their roots to Cincinnati, other cities across the nation, and even to child-star, Esther Lee Jones who inspired the Betty Boop cartoons.

Primitive Pop

(Transistor Radios — Walkmans 1960s-80s)

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 30 (Devou Park)

• 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 31 (Tower Park)

• 7 p.m. Monday, September 1 (Woodside Arboretum, Middletown, Ohio)

Popular music first became portable with small hand-held transistor radios widely available in the 1960s through the ‘70s. In the 80s boom boxes and small personal cassette tape players (Sony Walkmans) replaced the small radios across three decades that allowed everyone access to their favorite Rock and Roll, R&B, Disco, Funk, and County Pop to readily be enjoyed anywhere. The KSO focuses on those golden decades of pop music — when music meant melody — from Percy Faith to the B52s making this Labor Day weekend nostalgic and memorable.

The KSO continues serving its unique brand of culture and entertainment to NKY & Greater Cincinnati audiences. For those who wish to avoid outdoor crowds, dress rehearsals will take place on Saturday mornings July 12, August 2, and August 30 at 10 a.m. in Covington’s Devou Park and are open to the public. Sunday evening programs will be live-streamed from Tower Parkin Ft. Thomas).

Concessions and food trucks will be on-site at both Devou and Tower Parks. Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs. For more information, registration, weather updates and directions, visit the KSO at kyso.org or call 859-431-6216. KYSO suggests a $5 donation per person. Parking is free. TANK Shuttles will run from the Covington Catholic High School parking lot to the Devou band shell for $1 each way.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra