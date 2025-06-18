Aviatra Accelerator, Good ‘n Local launch Wholesale Ready Workshop Series for business owners

Aviatra Accelerators has announced the launch of a new Wholesale Ready Workshop Series designed to help product-based and food and beverage business owners understand the intricacies of the wholesale model and equip them with the tools, insights and confidence to sell wholesale.

The series is presented in partnership with Good ‘n Local, a Cincinnati organization that provides education, programming and mentorship to food entrepreneurs.

Each workshop will feature a panel of successful business owners who will share first-hand wholesale experiences as well as subject matter experts teaching practical strategies that can be applied immediately. Weekly session topics include:

• July 7: Sales Channels: Identifying wholesale opportunities & channel strategies from boutiques to big box retailers • July 14: Distribution & Manufacturing: Scaling production and streamlining fulfillment • July 21: Operations: Building logistics, systems and workflows for success • July 28: Pricing: Structuring pricing for scalability and buyer expectations

“Many business owners may be ready to grow but are unsure how to expand into wholesale. This workshop series was designed to help businesses in any stage of the wholesale process develop a strategy by providing them with actionable guidance from people who’ve done it successfully,” said Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators.

The 4-workshop series is $345 with early bird pricing through June 22; or $375 after June 22. Individual workshops are $100 each. Workshops will take place on Mondays in July from 5:30-8:00pm at Aviatra Incubator, located at 112 W. Pike Street in Covington. For more information about the Wholesale Ready Workshop and to register, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators