Read Ready Covington to host Early Childhood Fun Fest Friday at Randolph Park

Read Ready Covington’s annual Early Childhood Fun Fest has moved from fall to summer this year, but families and kids can count on the same engaging activities, learning, and community spirit.

The Early Childhood Fun Fest happens on Friday, June 20, at the David Housley Pavilion in Randolph Park located at Prospect Avenue and E. 10th Street, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is free and open to families with young children six years or younger, and is aimed at helping Covington children get a strong start in their school careers.

Read Ready Covington Director Mary Kay Connolly said the event was moved to offer timely developmentally appropriate activities and better prepare children for the school year. In addition, she said, the June date gives programs like HeadStart, preschools, and kindergartens more time to register early.

The Fun Fest is a passion project for Connolly.

“This is an opportunity for families to engage in developmentally appropriate games and activities with their children,” said Connolly. “Be ready to have fun participating in activities with your children in mind, and take some cool stuff to do at home.”

Connolly said birth to 6 years old is a highly crucial time for families to impact child development, and is the suggested age range for children participating in the event.

Here’s a sampling of what families and children can look forward to at Fun Fest::

• Mobile Learning Adventure: The Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA) is a traveling exhibit that provides an opportunity for parents and caregivers to learn about the importance of early childhood education while they engage in fun activities with their children. The MLA is part of PNC Grow Up Great – a $500 million, multi-year bilingual initiative that began in 2004 to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. The MLA leads families through different activities, like a Match Board, Making Choices Disc Run, and Costume Wall. Families receive a Passport Book that guides them through the activities, earning sticker badges throughout the exhibit. • Funshine-hosted Box Play activity: children can build, knock over, and redesign different cardboard boxes; this demonstrates creativity, testing ideas, and problem solving. • James E. Biggs Early Childhood Center hosted Keep the Beat activity: pots, pans, utensils, and drumsticks are given to children to make music; this helps the brain and body grow to compare sounds and continue to learn through play. • Free Family Guides provided by the Kentucky Department of Education, while supplies last. • Animal Adventures: Hillview Farms petting zoo and Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) HeadStart’s Ms. Kim will bring her popular bunnies.

There will be pizza, popcorn, and beverages, sponsored by NKCAC HeadStart, Read Ready Covington, and Kroger on Madison Ave. in Covington.

Read Ready Covington