Cultivate Behavioral Health and Education opens new autism services center in Florence

In response to growing demand for autism services in Northern Kentucky, Cultivate Behavioral Health and Education (Cultivate BHE) has announced the opening of its newest Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy center in Florence.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in Cultivate’s ongoing mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Located in the heart of Boone County, at 4885 Houston Rd, Ste 202, in Florence, the new center is designed to serve young learners and their families in a warm, welcoming, and supportive environment. The center features multiple treatment rooms and specialized play areas to promote skill-building and social engagement through evidence-based ABA practices.

“Our expansion into Florence is a direct response to the need we’ve seen from families across the region,” said Michael Foulk, Chief Operating Officer at Cultivate. “We’re proud to bring our experienced team and proven services to the Florence community, helping children with autism build brighter futures.”

The new Florence center will be led by Miranda Thompson, M.Ed., BCBA, KY-LBA, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst committed to personalized care and family-focused support.

“My team and I are proud to expand access to high-quality ABA services with the opening of our new clinic,” said Thompson. “It means so much to be able to provide a safe, welcoming space where kids can reach their full potential and families can feel truly supported. This center represents not just growth, but a deep commitment to offering a place where kids can grow, learn, and thrive.”

Cultivate currently operates 35+ of ABA centers across the U.S., serving thousands of children and families through ABA therapy services. The Florence center adds to the organization’s growing footprint across Kentucky, which also includes locations in Hebron, Wilder, and Taylor Mill.

For more information about Cultivate Behavioral Health and Education and its services, visit cultivatebhe.com.

