Two Northern Kentuckians among 23 graduates of ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2025

The ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2025 graduated 23 civic and community leaders from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky — and they celebrated three months together.

Since 2017, ELEVATE Kentucky has provided young leaders with an in-depth personal and professional development program that fosters a better understanding of the challenges facing our Commonwealth.

This year’s program was held April through June, in Owensboro, Pikeville, and Frankfort/Northern Kentucky. ELEVATE provided opportunities for class members to hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and gain insights into personal leadership abilities. Participants also engaged in panel discussions, delved into experiential learning opportunities, gained increased leadership skills, and received both regional and statewide perspectives while traveling across Kentucky.

The 2025 class included 23 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors:

• Hunter Boyd, Boyd County, Northeast Kentucky Economic Development Authority

• Jimmy Chadwell, Madison County, Voices of Hope

• Kasey Childers-Moss, Taylor County, Campbellsville University

• Sarah Dearth, Muhlenberg County, Madisonville Community College

• Blake Dials, Jessamine County, BRW

• Taylor Hedges, Jefferson County, Perfection Group

• Jackson Hurst-Sanders, Jefferson County, Stites & Harbison PLLC

• Nicole Leach, Daviess County, Owensboro Health

• Olivia McKown, Franklin County, Home Builders Association of Kentucky

• Trevor McWhorter, Taylor County, Campbellsville University

• Blake Moss, Pike County, Big Sandy Area Development District

• Kara Pangburn, Campbell County, CHNK Behavioral Health

• Lindsay Porter, Warren County, English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP

• Josh Ryan, Christian County, Planters Bank Inc.

• Elizabeth Settle, Fayette County, Charter Communications

• Tyler Stapp, Russell County, Pineville Community Health Center

• Whitney Stepp-Gay, Woodford County, University of Kentucky

• Duncan Taylor, Union County, Duncan A. Taylor, Attorney-At-Law

• Molly Thompson, McCracken County, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

• Charlie Todd, Jefferson County, Stored Value Solutions

• Sheree Weichold, Boone County, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

• Zack Wilt, Oldham County, Oldham County Emergency Management

• Katherine Yochum, Jefferson County, RunSwitch PR

