Scott Kimmich files papers with Registry of Election Finance, indicating interest in Kenton County Commissioner-District 3 race in ’26

Scott Kimmich, 62, of Erlanger, has notified the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance of his intent to explore a race for Kenton County Commissioner-District 3.

“This filing provides me the opportunity to actively pursue my candidacy for County Commissioner in 2026,” said Kimmich.

“Jean and I will spend the summer talking with friends, renewing old acquaintances, and raising money for the race. People need to understand this is not a vanity race for me. I don’t look in the mirror every day and tell myself I have to run for office, or it’s my turn. I truly enjoy public service. If I can make a difference I will run, if not, that’s OK. I already have the best titles any man can have, Christian, husband, dad, and Pawpaw.”

Kimmich served as Kenton Deputy Judge from 1999-2010. He served on the County Board of Elections from 2013-2025, and as the county’s representative on the District Board of Health for six years, including serving as Chair in 2024-25.

“I would bring to the Fiscal Court four decades of service in state and local government,

he said. “I have been privileged to serve in the administration of five Judge’s/Executive, by appointment to positions of public trust by five governors, and two House Speakers. Quite simply, I will make the case to voters I have the life experience to know what’s right and courage to do it.

“We have taken the first step in formalizing what is certain to be a long campaign. I’m entering this race to expand the debate from buzzwords like restoring fiscal responsibility and transparency, and the elimination of waste. Public service should be about policies and ideas, not political platitudes. If we can develop a narrative based on ideas, and I am convinced we can win, I will be ready to file our nomination papers in the fall.”

Kimmich has been a Realtor® with Coldwell Banker Realty since 2010. Kimmich and his wife Jean Scheben Kimmich reside in Erlanger and are the proud parents of two grown daughters and grandchildren.

Scott Kimmich