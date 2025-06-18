Mike Tussey: ‘You’re on the Air’ — 15 years later — and what a career and life it has been

A decade and a half ago I wrote the first of my three books -“You’re On The Air!!” It was 2010.

It was not meant to be an autobiography, but an inside look into the lovable, crazy world of broadcasting which included that of a DJ and a sports play-by-play announcer – namely me.

To say it was a success was absolutely true. People loved the humor, stories and every day trials and tribulations of life that was that of a broadcaster.

My career in broadcasting began on a sunny weekend in April 1961 when I began my radio career as ‘Mike Todd” at WIRO in Ironton, Ohio. I certainly wasn’t looking ahead into the 21st century at all; I was just looking to make a some money to pay the bills.

However, little did I know, this new career would zoom through the next 64 years and come to a bitter/sweet end on November 22, 2022, while calling a game for ESPN+.

It was the pinnacle, it was the big leagues where my style of calling play-by-play took me to courtside calling NCAA Division I college basketball.

Over the ensuing years I found a ton of truth in this belief: “Broadcasting: Tough to Get There -Tougher to Stay!”

I dedicated the book to my wife Jo and our three sons – Mike, Chris and Joe.

Very warm and special memories in regard to all those in broadcasting that touched my life and gave me vision for success. Those very talented broadcasters which were so many and were there during the tough times as we experienced the good, bad and the ugly together.

However, because we loved our profession so much, we seemingly survived with a strong smile.

So, with this 15th anniversary of my first book which in essence chronicled the incredible stories that actually happened during the early years of my career 1964-2010, I have selected a few highlights that I hope you will remember and enjoy.

So, pull up a chair, get your lemonade and some cookies and join me for a stroll back in time as we begin in the great year of 1964:

THE COFFEE GROUNDS SHOW

A very talented radio veteran from Boston – Hal Murphy was WIRO’s morning personality and he asked me if I would like join him on his morning “Coffee Grounds Show” as his partner. Without hesitation, I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I accepted and just like that – our chemistry fueled a new and exciting partnership of Hal and Mike Todd. Looking back, the show was really ahead of its time.

KEN JONES – A SOLID PRO

A solid radio veteran – Ken Jones worked WIRO”s mid day slot 10 a.m.-2p.m. His tremendous voice and personality captured the housewives and total audience with his on-air charm and persona. Eventually, Ken and I became close friends and later I joined him on WIRO’s coverage of Russell High School sports.



Later, as it happens in radio, we went our separate ways. I accepted an opportunity to join WTCR as Ken became the radio Voice of the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington. Sadly, we lost Ken November 14 on a rainy night in 1970 when the Marshall plane crashed shocked the nation. May He Rest In Peace

WTCR- A 5,000 WATT POWERHOUSE

The door of opportunity opened wide in 1967 as I joined the staff of WTCR which was Country Music Hall of Famer and Millionaire Connie B. Gay’s latest radio station purchase. I joined the staff as Program Director and as such we would become one of the many country music stations nationwide that would spin the new and exciting – “Nashville Sound”.



Our mid-day talent was locked in with the late RON MASTIN from WSAZ radio. Ron had many talents which included an incredible baritone voice that captured the female audience daily. Afternoon drive belonged to a whiz kid named GREG ELLIOT. Super talent and personality that grabbed your attention and kept listeners coming back every day. Our weekends crew of WAYNE BOWMAN, RON LOWE AND TERRY GOLLAR were very talented. Mike Todd was percolating in the morning so much so he was offered a Program Director’s position at WCAW in Charleston.

However, it never worked out, and just like that – I was out of radio, so I became a Police Officer in 1970.

THE ROARING 90’S OPENED DOORS

In 1993, I proudly became the radio Voice of the Huntington Cubs. With my background in baseball and broadcasting success, it was a natural feeling to sit at the mic and with great enthusiasm call the games. At the close of the 1994 season, Chicago’s Senior VP – Al Goldis revealed the plan for 1995 – I would be named the new play by play Voice of the AA Orlando Cubs. With that incredible news. I was raring to go! However, the infamous baseball strike nationwide wiped the Orlando plan out like a lightning bolt. I’ll never know what might have been.

The year 1995 also brought about the reprise of my popular “Mike in the Morning Show” to WTCR AM. The station heavily promoted my return with a Super “Trip to Branson” as my wife Jo and I would host two winners with a Free Trip to the Ozarks! Each morning from Branson, I broadcasted LIVE on WTCR AM for 5 days from the studios of the Charlie Pride Theater. During the day meant concerts and back stage interviews with CHARLIE PRIDE, GLEN CAMPBELL, MICKEY GILLEY AND MEL TILLIS!

A NEW CENTURY AND RETURN TO NCAA BASKETBALL WHILE MAKING THE ESPN+ TEAM IN 2020

The turn of the new century certainly brought about a continuation of what “You’re On The Air!!” would have reflected from 1995.

In 2006, Northern Kentucky University’s Athletic Director – Jane Meier named me to join long time NKU play-by-play veteran DENNY WRIGHT and call play-by-play of NKU’s Women’s’ games. Six historic seasons became NKU history highlighted by my calling play-by-play of the 2008 NCAA DII National Title Game from Kearney, Nebraska with NKU defeating South Dakota 63-58. Denny and I were replaced after the 2012 NKU season and after five seasons at Thomas More College as well.

Ironically, both Denny and I were elected to the prestigious NORTHERN KENTUCKY SPORTS HALL OF FAME in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, I was selected to join the ESPN+ TV staff for Ohio Valley Conference Basketball coverage from Morehead State University. It became a dream come true while working with solid pro’s calling Division I basketball. I gave it my all as anyone would have. My level of pride was sky high. Sadly, due to health issues I had to resign after my game of November 22, 2020.

It was one of the hardest things I ever had to do.

Just a short time later in 2022, I joined the staff of the Northern Kentucky Tribune as a weekly columnist – a role I truly enjoy. My sincere THANKS to the Tribune for a lifetime opportunity that I love so very much.

Speaking of writing, my first book – “You’re On the Air!!” is now caught up after the passage of the last 15 years. Thanks to everyone for all the fantastic memories. Glad we could get together.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.