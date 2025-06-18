Kentucky Department of Tourism Unveils new statewide African American Heritage Trail

Gov. Andy Beshear joined tourism and community leaders at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville this week to unveil a new statewide African American Heritage Trail featuring more than 50 sites that showcase how African Americans and their communities helped shape Kentucky and the nation.

Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday, the unveiling marks a significant step in celebrating and preserving the contributions of African American people across Kentucky and beyond. Thanks to an executive order by Gov. Beshear last year, Juneteenth is officially an executive branch holiday.

“The trail not only keeps stories alive but also revives stories that have been forgotten. It’s time we shined a light on our past so we can build a better future together,” Gov. Beshear said. “By recognizing these historical sites as tourism destinations, the trail boosts local economies, supports small businesses and creates job opportunities in our new Kentucky home.”

Spearheaded by the Kentucky Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Kentucky Historical Society and the Kentucky Heritage Council, the trail was developed to blend historical accuracy with cultural richness. The initiative not only brings Kentucky’s diverse stories to the forefront but also ensures that they are preserved and accessible for generations to come.

In addition to Gov. Beshear, several key community leaders were in attendance. Speakers included DeVone Holt, CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center; Betty Dobson, executive director of the Hotel Metropolitan and member of the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission; and Yvonne Giles, accomplished historian and author of Lexington’s African American Heritage Tour.

“This trail embodies the power of blending education, preservation and tourism,” said Lindy Casebier, secretary of the Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “By elevating local history, the people, places and often untold stories that shaped it, we are able to create meaningful and memorable visitor experiences.”

The trail’s logo symbolizes the idea that no path is a straight line, just as Kentucky’s African American heritage is deeply embedded throughout the state. Spanning the commonwealth, the trail includes a wide range of sites, such as the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace in Hodgenville, the African American Heritage Center in Franklin, Berea College, Cherokee State Park in Hardin, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, and Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate in Lexington, and many more. The full African American Heritage Trail is viewable on Apple Maps and the Kentucky Tourism website.

“This trail not only highlights the pivotal role African Americans have played in shaping Kentucky but also enhances the travel experience by offering authentic, meaningful connections to our shared heritage,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “Visitors are increasingly seeking immersive cultural experiences, and this initiative is a powerful way to showcase the depth and diversity of Kentucky’s story.”

More than just a historical experience, the trail also complements Gov. Beshear’s broader New Kentucky Home initiative by inviting visitors to not only discover but also connect with the communities, places and people that have shaped them. It reinforces the message that Kentucky is a place for growth, both personally and professionally, and offers opportunities for belonging and new beginnings.

Kentucky Department of Tourism