Verst Logistics named leading sponsor of OneNKY zones for America’s River Roots Festival

America’s River Roots Festival will take place on October 8-12. Two of the eight event zones will be in Northern Kentucky – one in Covington and one in Newport.

Sponsoring members of the OneNKY Zones at America’s River Roots include Corporex, Fischer Homes, Perfetti Van Melle, Verst Logistics, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, CVG, Paul Hemmer Company, Central Bank, KLH Engineers, Northern Kentucky University, and Thomas More University.

As excitement continues to grow for the upcoming America’s River Roots Festival, examples of local commitment are evident on both sides of the river. Deep support for the festival is certainly evident in Northern Kentucky with the sponsorship of the OneNKY Zones.

One of the region’s largest logistics companies, Verst Logistics, is one of those local sponsors.

Verst Logistics, based in Walton, is one of the largest logistics companies in Greater Cincinnati and a member of the OneNKY Alliance. As such, Verst will be a proud sponsor of the OneNKY Zones in Covington and Newport during America’s River Roots Festival, this fall.

“Beyond being successful in our field, Verst Logistics is committed to being a great place to work and to giving back to our local community,” said Paul Verst, chairman and CEO of Verst logistics. “Being a sponsor of this event is another meaningful way for us to attract talented, engaged people to work for us whether they are local or may want to move here. The event will surely showcase all that NKY has to offer for those who relocate to the region to work, play, and thrive.”

The expansive America’s River Roots festival is a celebration of cuisine, music, and culture, kicking off America’s 250th Anniversary along both banks of the Ohio River. More than a million visitors are expected, many of whom are expected to travel from outside the region. The regional economic impact is estimated at $100 million.

Northern Kentucky’s OneNKY Zones in Newport and Covington will play a key role in that impact.

“America’s River Roots Festival will be a great opportunity to showcase our region,” said OneNKY Alliance President & CEO Karen Finan. “As part of the wider event, the OneNKY Zones in Newport and Covington will specifically shine a light on all that Northern Kentucky offers, thanks to the generosity of the OneNKY Zone sponsors.”

For more information, visit AmericasRiverRoots.com.

OneNKY Alliance