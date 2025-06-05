5D Truth Traveler attraction opens today in Pigeon Forge, after its popularity at Ark Encounter

Following the popularity of the Truth Traveler 5D virtual reality experience at Kentucky’s Ark Encounter, Answers in Genesis (AiG) along with co-creators Mindscape Creative are holding a ribbon cutting today for Truth Traveler in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The high-tech VR ride in 5D is part of the Ark Encounter’s expansion to other markets where tourists are likely to be interested in a unique combination of cutting-edge technology blended with captivating biblical narratives.

A large state-of-the-art planetarium will also be featured.



Ken Ham, founder of AiG and its attractions, plans to attend the ribbon-cutting.

“When I recently toured the almost-finished Truth Traveler in Pigeon Forge,” he said, “I saw something of a Disneyesque attraction coming to this area. Guests are going to be amazed and stunned at the quality of our unique, fun experiences.

“What a great opportunity to impact the culture with Bible teaching and for it to be presented in a way that I believe exceeds Disney in quality.”



Truth Traveler transports guests back in time, immersing them in pivotal moments in biblical history starting in Genesis. It features a custom animated 5D Virtual Reality ride, complete with motion benches, haptics and VR goggles for a full sensory experience while sitting inside a pod. Nearby, the Stargazers Planetarium uses laser projectors and a 95-foot tilted dome. The planetarium takes guests on a journey as they travel deep into the far reaches of the universe.



Leon Downey, head of the department of tourism for Pigeon Forge, took a preview tour of Truth Traveler and remarked: “WOW! is all I can say! Both are outstanding, and the building is beautiful! I don’t have a single doubt the attraction will be very well received by our city’s guests.”



The Truth Traveler venue in Pigeon Forge is located at 2680 Parkway, conveniently situated on the parkway across from The Island and a huge Ferris wheel.

Truth Traveler in Branson is being built in the former iconic Andy Williams Moon River Theater. Guests will be immersed in an experience from start to finish, beginning with a lively pre-show to set the narrative. Inside the VR bays, visitors will embark on a thrilling and inspiring journey. Afterward, guests will continue into a 1200-seat theater that will showcase a tailored show, scheduled to play throughout the day, seamlessly enhancing and extending the VR narrative. Later this year, the nationally acclaimed performing group Logos On-Tour will stage Lion the Witch, and The Wardrobe.



The Branson location is projected to open in August 2025.



“I’m excited that once again we are stepping out in faith to build these special attractions. This time we are taking them to where people are already—major tourist areas like Pigeon Forge and Branson,” Ham said.



AiG is an apologetics (i.e., Christianity-defending) ministry dedicated to enabling Christians to defend their faith. It is the ministry behind the world’s leading Christian themed attractions, the Ark Encounter with a life-size (510-foot-long) Noah’s Ark and the high-tech Creation Museum, both located in Northern Kentucky and are among the regions’ top tourist attractions.

Arc Encounter