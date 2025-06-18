Northern Kentucky has significant impact on state’s tourism performance and new record in 2024

Building on the New Kentucky Home initiative, Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that 2024 marked a new record year for Kentucky tourism.

Tourism remains a key piece of the commonwealth’s booming economy with $14.3 billion generated in economic impact supporting 97,394 jobs.

The good news for Northern Kentucky is that Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties had a significant impact on those numbers.



“Kentucky’s tourism industry is experiencing the biggest historic winning streak we’ve ever seen. Thanks to the hardworking people in this industry and Team Kentucky’s ongoing investment in tourism, we’re welcoming more people to our New Kentucky Home and celebrating three straight years of record-breaking economic impact,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “This win is more than just numbers; it’s about families creating lasting memories and our communities thriving. Together, we will keep this momentum going and showcase what makes Kentucky so special.”



According to a study by Tourism Economics, 80 million travelers visited Kentucky in 2024. Those travelers spent a total of $10.1 billion across the state, a 3.8% increase over 2023. The breakdown of spending is as follows:

· $2.6 billion on food and beverage,

· $2.4 billion on lodging,

· $1.9 billion on transportation,

· $1.9 billion on retail, and

· $1.3 billion on recreation and entertainment.

Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties had a significant impact on those numbers, generating $2.25 billion in economic impact. In the 2024 Tourism Economic Impact Report released by the Governor’s office, the three Northern Kentucky counties were also responsible for creating 12,997 tourism jobs for the region, generating a combined labor income of $603 million.



“Northern Kentucky has long been a tourism powerhouse, known for bourbon, world class cuisine, and breathtaking outdoor art and recreation,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY. “Tourism is not only a major economic driver for our region – it’s also an exciting and rewarding field to be part of. I’m incredibly grateful for the talented individuals at our world-class hotels and attractions who serve as ambassadors to our region every day by welcoming visitors and creating unforgettable experiences for them.”

“Working at the number one hotel in Kentucky, I see firsthand how vital tourism is to our local economy,” said Karin Thomas, Supervisor, Commercial Laundry for Hotel Covington. “We’re not just filling hotel rooms – the tourism industry creates jobs, supports small businesses and brings life to downtown. The income I earn depends on visitors choosing to stay, dine, and explore here. When tourism thrives, so do families like mine.”



In March, meetNKY held its annual meeting at The Gallery at Newport on the Levee, where the organization announced that Northern Kentucky’s tourism industry saw a hotel occupancy rate of 65.4% (above the national average of 63%) and a 2.2% increase in hotel room supply with the openings of Candlewood Suites in Erlanger and Drury Inn & Suites in Florence.

In addition, Northern Kentucky was ranked #2 in the state for tourism impact, second only to Louisville.



“Each season, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy America’s Favorite Pastime and their support helps keep the Florence Y’alls running and our town vibrant,” said Max Johnson, General Manager with the Florence Y’alls. “For employees like me, tourism means steady work, an opportunity to share pride in my local community with others and the chance to showcase what makes Northern Kentucky special with everyone who walks through our gates.”



meetNKY and Visit Cincy have been collaborating under one visitor brand and message, the Cincy Region. The two CVBs now leverage VisitCincy.com as the main resource and call-to-action for leisure visitors to the region, which drew about 4 million digital visitors in 2024. In addition, Visit Cincy shared at their annual meeting in January 2025 that a study by Tourism Economics found that visitors to Hamilton County and Northern Kentucky combined spend $6.5 billion annually or about $17 million a day.

The partnership has led to more international and domestic media coverage, as well as support of new direct routes by several airline carriers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and unique events that drive tourism. For example, in October 2025, America’s River Roots Festival will showcase the vibrant culture of America’s river cities and their impact on our nation through music, cuisine, culture and riverboat cruises.



“Every visitor who chooses to enjoy our tours keep people like me employed and allow us to keep sharing the magic of the region through way of the Ohio River,” said Rick Menninger, senior sales manager with BB Riverboats. “Tourism is the backbone of places like this, and when it’s strong, it means stability for workers and growth for our community. Events like River Roots help draw thousands of visitors to our river cities and we look forward to hosting many of them along their visit.”



To learn more about the Kentucky tourism initiatives and to access the full tourism report, visit kentuckytourism.com. To learn more about meetNKY, visit meetnky.com.

meetNKY

