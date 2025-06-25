Bard’s Burgers introduces library-themed drink to honor role of KCPL in restaurant’s beginnings

When Bard’s Burgers & Chili rebranded and reopened 10 years ago, owner Jordan Stephenson didn’t have Wi-Fi at home. So he turned to the Kenton County Public Library to write menus, conduct research and build the foundation of what is now one of Latonia’s most beloved restaurants.

With the new Latonia Branch officially opening earlier this month and Bard’s celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the restaurant is honoring the Library’s role in its success by introducing a limited-time drink called “Li-berry Lemonade.” A portion of the drink’s proceeds will be donated to the Latonia Community Libraries. The lemonade features raspberries grown in the community garden, picked by the owner’s hands.

“This public resource means so much to us,” Stephenson shared in a Facebook post. “We are so excited to welcome Kenton County Public Library to the neighborhood.”

The Library supports small businesses by providing free Wi-Fi, meeting spaces, hotspots, business planning databases, large poster and banner printing, one-on-one research help, business coaching and more.

“The Kenton County Public Library is proud to help power dreams,” said Gina Stegner, Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator for the library. “Seeing Bard’s success and knowing we were part of that beginning is what community connection is all about.”

The new Latonia Branch includes public computers, flexible meeting rooms and access to business and career resources. It is one of four physical branches serving more than 170,000 residents throughout Kenton County.

To learn more about services for local entrepreneurs, visit kentonlibrary.org.

