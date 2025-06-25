More than 820,000 Kentuckians expected to travel over upcoming Independence Day holiday

From sea to shining sea — and from Pikeville to Paducah — AAA is projecting strong travel volume for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

“Travelers are gearing up for a busy Fourth of July travel period across the bluegrass,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass. “With a wide majority of travelers going by car, AAA is reminding Kentuckians to follow the rules of the road, always stay sober behind the wheel, be courteous to other road users and remember to buckle up―everyone, every time, every trip―before heading down the road.”

Weaver Hawkins is also reminding drivers not to be distracted.

“Phones should be set to ‘do not disturb,’” she said. “Set the navigation, climate control and infotainment controls before leaving the driveway. Instead of going through a fast-food drive-through, take a break from the roadway and go inside the restaurant to eat. Not only will that cut down on driving fatigue, but it will also keep food and beverage from becoming a distraction.”

During the 2024 Fourth of July travel period, AAA came to the rescue of nearly 7,000 stranded motorists. Drivers are reminded to be sure their vehicle is up to date on regular maintenance or bring it to a AAA-approved car care center before hitting the road. Get the battery checked by a qualified technician and check tire pressure and tread. “Tires and batteries are some of the most common problems that interrupt summer travel,” Weaver Hawkins adds.

Here’s a quick look at some of the numbers, trends and tips from AAA for Independence Day 2025:

• 821,319 – Number of Kentuckians who will travel 50 miles or more from home for the Independence Day holiday travel period (June 28 – July 6), an increase of 2% from 2024. ￮ 90.5% – Percentage of Kentucky travelers who will drive to their Independence Day holiday destination. The 743,316 road trippers represent a 1.9% increase from last year. – Percentage of Kentucky travelers who will drive to their Independence Day holiday destination. The 743,316 road trippers represent a 1.9% increase from last year. ￮ 4.5% – Percentage of Kentuckians that will take to the skies. The 36,707 Kentuckians flying represent a slight 0.5% increase over 2024 numbers. ￮ 5% – Percentage of Kentuckians opting to travel by train, cruise and other modes of transportation for the Fourth of July holiday period, numbering 41,295. • 72.2 million – Number of travelers nationwide AAA projects will travel during the Independence Day holiday travel period, a 2.4% increase compared to 2024. • 85.3% – Percentage of travelers nationwide who will drive to their Independence Day destinations. The 61.6 million travelers across the country represents an additional 2.2% increase over 2024. • 8.1% – Percentage of travelers nationwide who will fly. The 5.84 million taking to the skies represent a 1.3% increase over 2024. • 6.6% – Percentage of travelers nationwide who will travel by cruise, train or other mode of transportation over the Fourth of July holiday, a 7.2% increase over 2024.

“While a majority of Kentuckians are traveling by car, airports will be busy as well. Those planning to take to the skies should download the airline’s app ahead of time so they can stay on top of any flight or gate changes,” Weaver Hawkins said. “Get to the airport in plenty of time ahead of your boarding time. Expect airport security lines to be longer over the Fourth of July travel period. And, don’t forget your Real ID-compliant form of identification, most often a Real ID or passport, to avoid problems moving through security.”

Road travel trends, tips and safety reminders

• 10th – Ranking of Kentucky in the lowest average gas prices in the nation. (As of 6/24/25) ￮ $2.91 – Kentucky average cost per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, as of 6/23/25, about 25 cents less than the average one year ago. • $3.22 – National average gas price (As of 6/24/25) • 2,950 – Number of vehicle crashes in Kentucky over the 2024 Independence Day travel period, Jun 29 – July 7. ￮ 23 – Number of fatalities from vehicle crashes in Kentucky during the Independence Day holiday period in 2024. – Number of fatalities from vehicle crashes in Kentucky during the Independence Day holiday period in 2024. ￮ 695 – Number of injuries caused by vehicle crashes in Kentucky over the holiday period in 2024.

“In addition to avoiding distractions, drivers should pack their patience,” Weaver Hawkins reminds. “There’s no place for aggression behind the wheel. Keep anger in check. If you see another driver being discourteous, don’t take matters into your own hands. It’s not your job to correct the driving behaviors of others. Save the fireworks for the community celebration.”

Travel Price Trends

• 4% – Increase in the average cost, $810, of domestic flights over the Independence Day travel period compared to 2024. • 4% – Decrease in the cost of international flights over the Fourth of July holiday compared to 2024, now averaging $1,365. • 11% – Decrease in price of domestic hotels this Independence Day compared to last year, at an average cost of $590. • 8% – Increase in the price of international hotels this Independence Day compared to last year, at an average booking cost of $785 for a few night’s stay.. • 2% – Decrease in the cost of a domestic car rental, with an average booking cost (typically several days) of $670 total. • 40% – Increase in the cost of cruises departing from domestic cities compared to Independence Day 2024, with an average cost of $2,065.

Best and worst times to travel

July 2 and July 5 – Busiest days on the road for travel during the Independence Day holiday. Morning hours will be less congested on the roadways than afternoons.

Top Domestic Destinations for the Independence Day holiday, based on AAA Travel bookings:

• Orlando, FL

• Seattle, WA

• New York, NY

• Anchorage, AK

• Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Honolulu, HI

• Denver, CO

• Miami, FL

• Boston, MA

• Atlanta, GA

Top International Destinations:

• Vancouver, BC Canada

• Rome, Italy

• Paris, France

• London, England

• Barcelona, Spain

• Dublin, Ireland

• Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Calgary, Canada

• Athens, Greece

• Lisbon, Portugal

Visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website for details on road construction, detours and road conditions.

AAA Blue Grass