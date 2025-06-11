BCM’s June 17 NKY History Hour to explore how Northern Kentucky saved baseball in Cincinnati

Professional baseball in Cincinnati nearly disappeared forever when the original Red Stockings disbanded in 1870, but two Northern Kentucky teams helped bring America’s pastime back to the Queen City.

Join Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour on Tuesday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m., as baseball historian and filmmaker Cam Miller presents “How the Stars and Ludlows Brought Back the Reds: Pro Baseball 150 Years Ago in Greater Cincinnati.”

Miller will share the little-known but powerful story of how the Covington Stars and the Ludlow Base Ball Club captured the public’s imagination after the Red Stockings folded. From 1875 to 1876, a one-year wonder team, the Covington Stars, helped reignite the passion for baseball in our region. Their success, along with that of the Ludlows, proved that baseball could thrive along the Ohio River and helped lay the groundwork for the return of the Cincinnati Reds.

NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation. Register online.

Participants can join the conversation and ask questions during the Q&A session following the presentation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today: http://bcmuseum.org/support-us/join/become-a-member. Donations to support the museum’s educational programming are welcome.

For twenty years, Cam Miller has been an independent, award winning filmmaker and composer, working with the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, and dozens of clients all over the world. He also produces local history films, which have included Old Latonia, Riverfront Remembered and Our True Blues, the Covington Blue Sox film which inspired the Smoke Justis sports bar in Covington.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum