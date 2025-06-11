Mike Tussey: He’s your Rock, your Pillar, your Champion — and your Father

This Sunday, June 15, will be FATHERS DAY. This is the one day of 365 we remember our Dad.

Just like Mothers Day it’s a day of love, family and remembrance. Sadly, there are those amongst us that have lost both parents over the years and these two days annually provide an opportunity to show our love and remember the sacrifices made on our behalf.

Then, there are those of us who have both parents with us today. If that is true, be sure and cherish the magic moments that your Dad seems to always come through for you.

Sunday, June 15 should already be circled on your calendar as a very special family day to celebrate. Make your arrangements, plan on spending time with your Dad because if he is still with you everyday. You are very blessed.

However, in our society today and over the years; families do split via divorce and domestic trials and tribulations along with ill feelings are just a fact of nature. The answer is not simple. It’s complicated and will always be.

In fact, my parents separated during my early years of life. My Dad remained in Ashland, and my Mom moved back to Ironton. They never divorced. They simply went their separate ways and time marched on. During those young years of my life, Dad worked regularly and sadly we never bonded in any way at all. Parenting skills were something no one ever discussed and the consequences were sometimes dire.

Both of my parents were products of the “Roaring 20’s” of one hundred years ago. History reflects young Americans who lived in that era became victims of alcohol and nicotine abuse among other vices.

My Father was born in 1903 and by the 1920’s he was in his prime. He became a chain smoker which eventually lead to his death in 1963 of lung cancer at age 60. If you grew up in the 30s, 40s and 50s alcohol and cigarettes were peddled constantly on radio and television.

I last saw my dad just one day before he passed at Kings Daughters Hospital. In his prime, he was a stout man of 5’11, 180 pounds and strong. He had to be while working at Armco. Smoking had taken its toll on him. He weighed less than 130 when he died. He had developed lung cancer which created a small hole in his lung and the inhaling of oxygen was excruciating.

I can honestly say to this day, I have never smoked in any fashion whatsoever. I witnessed up close and personal what it can and will do.

A year before his passing in 1963, his grandson Mike was born in 1962 and the little guy seemed to really change Dad’s life in a very positive loving way. Somehow, I think he knew that the birth of his grandson was a huge blessing. Sadly, he only could enjoy him for less than a year.

After his passing, in addition to our first son Mike, Chris came along in 1965 and Joe in 1972. Now our family was full scale with our 3 sons and the demand of parenting, guidance and love required was foremost. Jo was a full time mom at home, I was at one time in the 70’s along with my APD duties, was working two more part time jobs to make ends meet.

I made it a point to always communicate with our boys. I was always there for any need no matter what or when it occurred.

Jo and I are very proud of our three sons each as each have excelled well into their respective careers with the many dividends of life.

Looking back, I found a few photos of my dad from those days of yesteryear that tells the story of his pride for me when I was just a kid. They come from a long time ago.

The stats of today tell me that there are an estimated 75 million Dads across the country and over 30 million Grand Dads.

No stats available for Great Grand Dads, but I know I am one of those lucky few and blessed I am.

For me, I firmly believe that one of the key responsibilities for a father is to set a good example for their children. I have found that children are very observant to their homely environment even at a very early age. It’s a good bet, they will begin to copy the actions they see around them. This is because the children look for stability and trust via their parents.

The aforementioned stability is strengthened by the father being present which creates consistency and the child subsequently receives the stability they need.

My wife Jo and I have proudly raised our three boys through their childhood, their school years and into their journeys of life with their respective families of today.

My final thoughts for Dads and soon to be Dads – it’s a long journey raising your children into mature responsible adults. The dividends are many and they come in the form your grandchildren and a million lifetime memories. Be sure to be involved in your children’s activities from the school years even through the summer months of sports.

When the kids are on the field of play and they glance to see you in the bleachers or your lawn chair – trust me, they love it.

For me, I began coaching Little League Baseball in the 1960’s and there was a time when we would spend the entire day at one of our boy’s games. Those years passed by like a blink of your eye. Take tons of photos! You’ll be happy you did.

So, to all you Dads out there, Sunday is your day.

Time for a cookout or go out for a fine dinner, how about a family get together out on your deck?

Congratulations Dad! We’re proud of you! HAPPY FATHERS DAY!!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.