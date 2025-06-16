CBC monthly luncheon program to feature SparkHaus, NKY’s new entrepreneurship hub

Staff report

Something special is coming to the corner of Madison Avenue and 8th St. In early August, the historic Montgomery Ward department store will come back to life as SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s new entrepreneurship hub.

Covington Business Council will feature SparkHaus at its monthly meeting on Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1 pm., at Embassy Suites River Center.

Registration is required. Register here.

SparkHaus is the result of a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority and Blue North to give Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurs a one-stop shop where they can access the resources they need to create our next community-changing company.

In this panel discussion, Blue North Executive Director Dave Knox will sit down with several of the most prominent SparkHaus community members. They will discuss how transforming a historic Covington landmark into the region’s hub for entrepreneurship will cement Covington’s role as a driving force in the Tri-State’s innovation economy.