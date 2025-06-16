Road report: KYTC District 6 advices projects in three NKY counties this week — drive carefully

Staff report

KYTC District 6 advises that the following projects should be taking place in NKY this week — though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could mean that the projects are subject to change with no notice.

Be mindful of delays and closures — and drive carefully.

Pothole patching, sweeping, drain and ditch work, litter pick up, brush clearing, culvert repairs and additional work by KYTC maintenance crews may occur on major interstates/state routes during non-peak daytime hours and at night.

Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance on interstates/highways throughout the district DAILY.

ROADWAY DAMAGE FROM HISTORIC RAIN EVENT IN EARLY APRIL

While the high water has receded, KYTC is still addressing the damage it left behind. Some routes remain fully or partially closed following the historic rainfall our region experienced in early April.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

E. Main Street (KY 10) at the corner of Redstone Road. (3.4 to 3.65 mile points) One lane closed in the area due to damaged pavement.​​

Stevens Branch Road (KY 1996) just east of Persimmon Grove Pike (KY 1121) is closed due to a slide at the 0.2 mile point.​

​KENTON COUNTY

​River Road (KY 8) between Villa Hills Marina to Amsterdam Road (KY 371) (0.01 to 1.9 mile point) is closed due to mudslide

Districtwide

VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping is currently on hold. Originally scheduled to start this week, due to inclement weather they will not move into our district at this time. We’re working with the contractor to identify a new start date.

Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts.

Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of Aug. 15, 2025.​

VARIOUS COUNTIES

Contractors installing “Wrong Way”, “Do Not Enter”, “One Way”, and “Stop” signs at interchanges and exit ramps in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Kenton counties. The improvements aim to reduce wrong way driving incidents and enhance safety.

The signage installation follows a separate contract that was completed last year to install wrong way pavement striping at the same locations.

Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Lane closures will be in place during work hours. At locations with three or more lanes, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. At locations with two lanes, alternating one-way traffic will be maintained with a flagger on site to direct motorists. Traffic on exit ramps will be maintained at partial-width (10 ft. minimum) lanes.

For a full list of locations/details read the full press release here.

Boone County

Interstate 71 – 69.8 – 77.4 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-71 from the Boone/Gallatin County line to the I-71 and I-75 interchange is in progress. Crews are currently working on completing base failure repairs throughout the project limits. Once base failure repairs have been completed, crews will shift to clearing, and then milling/paving operations.

Lane closure impacts: Weeknights: Single lane closures from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. The far right lane on I-71/75 southbound will be intermittently blocked (as needed) during working hours to allow for an easier merge prior to the work zone. Traffic switches and lane shifts will occur as work progresses. Barrier wall installation for bridge pier work is also expected. We will provide updates once this work is scheduled. Additionally, high friction surface will be added to the I-71 northbound to I-75 northbound ramp to improve traction. No lane closures will be permitted during the Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends. The project has an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Read more about the project here.

North Bend Road (KY 237) – 7.8 – 9.3 mile point – Various traffic impacts will be in place on the northbound lanes of a portion of North Bend Road (KY 237) in Hebron due to work related to an apartment complex development. A right shoulder closure is in place that will eventually transition to a single right lane closure during working hours. These closures will occur as needed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on North Bend Road, starting at Gateway Boulevard and extending to the intersection of Petersburg Road (KY 20) and North Bend Road).

This permit project began last fall and is expected to continue through the end of July.

Richardson Road (KY 842) – 0.12 mile point – The bridge east of Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) on Richardson Road at the 0.12 mile point now has a weight limit reduction of three tons. While the bridge remains safe for vehicular traffic, a recent inspection found some deterioration. KYTC bridge engineering analysis shows the weight limit reduction is needed as a precaution, and to prevent further damage until the bridge can be repaired. KYTC is working with the railroad company to coordinate a repair plan. We will provide updates once the bridge repair plan has been scheduled. Prohibited vehicles can detour using Industrial Road (KY 1829) or Mt. Zion Road (KY 536).

​

U.S. 25 – 0.44 – 2.58 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 25 from Nicholson Avenue to Chambers Road (KY 2951) is in progress. Sidewalk work and milling/paving operations are now complete. Thermoplastic striping work still remains. Single lane closures will be in place during working hours with flaggers on-site to direct traffic around the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30.​

U.S. 42 – 13.03 – 13.91 mile point – A resurfacing project on U.S. 42 from just west of Evergreen Drive to east of the concrete pavement at the I-71/75 ramps is in progress. The project includes resurfacing, sidewalk ramp improvements, thermoplastic striping and upgraded traffic controllers and detectors to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on a high traffic corridor. ADA sidewalk installation and milling/paving operations are now complete. Thermoplastic striping work still remains.

Crews will be primarily working on this project during evening/overnight hours to mitigate traffic disruptions. Crews will work on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights, crews will work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Multiple lane closures will be in place throughout the project area during working hours. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30.

Big Bone Road (KY 1925) – 0.0 – 3.18 mile point – A resurfacing project on Big Bone Road from KY 338 to Rice Pike is now complete. Some corrective striping work is scheduled to take place within the next couple of weeks.

​

Hopeful Church Road (KY 842) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile points – A gas main installation project on KY 842 from Burlington Pike (KY 18) to U.S. 42 is nearing completion. Milling/paving at the intersections of KY 842 and U.S. 42 and KY 842 and Burlington Pike is expected to take place sometime this summer. Once that work is performed, this project will be complete.

Donaldson Highway (KY 236) 0.0 – 1.6 mile points – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added.​

The entrance to South Airfield Drive from Donaldson Highway will temporarily close beginning at Noon on Sunday, June 22.

The closure was scheduled in partnership with Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to support work planned for the South Airfield Tunnel. While CVG crews complete their work, KYTC will take advantage of the closure to perform cement stabilization at the South Airfield Drive intersection as part of the Donaldson Highway widening project. Additionally, Cherry Tree Lane and Queensway Drive will also close for stabilization work.

South Airfield Drive, Cherry Tree Lane and Queensway Drive are expected to reopen by 8 p.m. on Monday, June 30.

KYTC has coordinated closely with CVG to help minimize traffic impacts. Messages boards will be in place to provide advance notice of the upcoming closures.

​​

The project has an overall completion date of September 2025.

Mineola Pike (KY 3076) 0.0 – 0.9 mile points – A widening and improvement project on Mineola Pike is now substantially complete. Crews will continue to work on punch list items/corrective work as needed over the coming weeks. Be aware when traveling through the area and watch for crews performing these final tasks.

Campbell County

High Friction Surface – Various Routes – Several traffic impacts will be in place during evening/overnight hours for the application of high friction surface treatment on various routes in Campbell County.​ High friction surface application is now completed. Thermoplastic striping is the last step of this project and work will occur at/near the areas below. Please watch for crews performing this work.

List of Locations:

-I-471 northbound to U.S. 27 southbound

-I-471 southbound to U.S. 27 northbound

-I-471 northbound to U.S. 27

-Memorial Parkway (KY 1120) eastbound approach to Pavilion Parkway intersection

-Memorial Parkway westbound approach to I-471 northbound ramp intersection

-Northbound Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) between the Louie B. Nunn Drive and Sunset Drive intersections. (16.64 – 16.73 mile points).

-Around the Johns Hill Road (KY 3490) intersection extending to the Sunset Drive intersection.

E. Main Street (KY 10) –​ 3.4 – 3.65 mile points – ​A slide repair project on E. Main Street is underway. Crews will repair a slide near Redstone Road. The road was damaged due to flooding in April. This work will require a full road closure between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The road will reopen daily at 5 p.m. with a single lane closure. Motorists will use a temporary signal to get through the work zone. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed Friday, June 27.

Martha Lane Collins Boulevard (KY 2345) – 0.0 – 0.59 mile points – A resurfacing project on a portion of Martha Lane Collins Boulevard beginning at Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) extending to Johns Hill Road (KY 3490) is underway. Base failure repairs on Martha Lane Collins Boulevard are now complete. After the base repairs have cured, milling and paving operations will follow. To minimize impacts on traffic, this work will take plac​e during overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Weather permitting, milling and paving on Martha Lane Collins Boulevard is expected to occur in early to mid-June.

During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place with flagger on-site to direct traffic through work zone. All scheduled work may be adjusted as needed to accommodate weather conditions. The project is expected to be completed by June 30.

Pooles Creek Road (KY 1998) – 0.0 – 1.73 mile points – A resurfacing project on Pooles Creek Road between AA Highway (KY 9) and Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) is scheduled to mid-June. Once paving is complete on Martha Lane Collins Boulevard (mentioned above), crews will shift operations to Pooles Creek Road. Milling and paving work on this route will be performed during daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place with flaggers on-site to direct traffic through the work zone.

All scheduled work may be adjusted as needed to accommodate weather conditions. The project is expected to be completed by June 30.​

Kenton County

Green Road (KY 2043) – 3.35 – 3.40 mile points – A temporary road closure will be in place on a portion of Green Road as part of a culvert replacement project. Green Road will be closed near the 12800 block. The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Local traffic will be able to access the roadway up to the closure point. Through traffic will not be permitted due to the extent of construction. Work will include removal of the existing culvert and roadway, installation of a new culvert, and repaving to restore a smooth driving surface. Motorists should follow the signed detour, which will guide traffic from Green Road to U.S. 25, then to KY 16, and back to Green Road.

This work is part of a larger culvert replacement project that began last year but was postponed due to material delays. To minimize impacts on school transportation, KYTC rescheduled the remainder of the project for late spring/early summer 2025.

During the initial closure in summer 2024, contractors completed several other project tasks, including fence relocation, site clearing, waterline relocation and guardrail installation. The new culvert has since been fabricated and is ready for installation.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.

Turkeyfoot Road (KY 1303) – 4.97 – 6.25 mile point – A resurfacing project on Turkeyfoot Road between Dudley Road and Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) is in progress. Work is expected to take place between the evening/overnight hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Base failure repairs and milling/paving operations are now complete. Several project tasks still remain including radar installation, thermoplastic striping, etc.

Motorists should expect various single lane closures throughout the project area during working hours. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all time​s. Additionally, a new traffic controller cabinet and radar detection system will be installed at signalized intersections located within the project area. These improvements will improve traffic congestion throughout the corridor.

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by June 30.

​​

Main Street/Pike Street (U.S. 25) – 12.75 – 13.45 mile points – A resurfacing project on Pike Street/Main Street is underway. Crews will resurface U.S. 25 from east of Simon Kenton Way to Fourth Street (KY 8). This section of road is located in Covington. Milling and paving operations are now complete. Weather permitting, crews are installing thermoplastic striping within the project limits. Motorists should expect single lane closures throughout the project area during working hours. In areas where there are two lanes, traffic will be maintained using flaggers. In areas where there are three lanes or more, one lane will be maintained in each direction.

This work is being performed during the evening/overnight hours to minimize travel disruptions in a high traffic volume area. No lane closures will be permitted on weekends from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed June 30.​

Richardson Road (KY 1829) – 2.72 – 3.98 mile points – A slide repair project is nearing completion. Richardson Road has reopened to traffic during the afternoon hours. Crews have completed the slide repair, drainage/ditching operations, and have laid a base layer of pavement in areas where work was performed. Crews will return to this area at a later date to complete the milling/paving operations in the project area.​

​

​Madison Pike/E. 20th Street (KY 17) – 20.45 – 22.31 mile points – A resurfacing project on Madison Pike/E. 20th Street is nearing completion. Crews have milled/paved Madison Pike/E. 20th Street from Latonia Avenue to Greenup Street. The project includes the resurfacing of E. 20th Street from Madison Pike to Greenup Street. Thermoplastic striping in the project limits is now complete. In the coming weeks, a new radar detection system will be installed. This is the last phase of this project. This work will require a single lane closure during working hours with one lane maintained in each direction at all times.

Weather permitting, the project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2025.​

Access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – 2.65 mile point – Beginning Friday, Dec. 13, access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike will be closed to motorists until further notice for infrastructure construction and repair. A portion of Royal Drive will be restricted to construction traffic only, and detour signs will be posted to guide motorists. Local traffic should plan to use alternate routes.

For further information about this project, please contact the City of Fort Mitchell.

​

Bristow Road (KY 1303) – 0.0 – 0.92 mile point – A widening and safety improvement project on Bristow Road began in September 2024. Crews will be working on Bristow Road from the KY 536/KY 1303 intersection to the Beechgrove Elementary School.

The project includes the following improvements:

-Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency

-A multi-use path will be built on both sides of Bristow Road to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity

-Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work. This work will greatly improve drainage in an area that has been prone to flooding

Additionally, the project will eventually tie into a new roundabout at the KY 536 and KY 1303 intersection improving traffic flow, reducing congestion and increasing safety. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes.

The project is expected to be completed Fall 2025.

Ernstbridge Road (CR 1021) – A bridge replacement project on Ernstbridge Road (CR 1021) is set to begin Monday, March 17. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic throughout construction, minimizing disruptions for motorists. However, travelers should expect occasional minor delays due to work in the area. The overall project has an expected completion date of Nov. 1, 2025.​

Fourth Street/Fifth Street/Highway Avenue (KY 8) –​ A resurfacing project on KY 8 is in progress. Milling/paving operations on W. Fourth Street between Garrard Street (7.41 mile point) and Philadelphia Street (6.66 mile point) is now complete. Thermoplastic striping still remains. Crews will work mostly ​between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Motorists should expect a double lane closure in the project area. One lane of traffic will be maintained during working hours.

As part of the resurfacing project, a roadway reconfiguration will take place on a half-mile stretch of W. Fourth Street from Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Johnson Street (mile point 6.89).​ The current right lane on W. Fourth Street through this area will become a dedicated bicycle lane. The five-foot wide bicycle lane will feature a three-foot buffer from the curb, and two-foot buffer from vehicular traffic. This bicycle lane will be one-way with bicyclists traveling westbound on W. Fourth Street.​​

A majority of the resurfacing project was performed late 2024. The following portions of KY 8 have already been resur​fac​​ed as part of this project:

Highway Avenue from Spring Street (mile point 6.14) to Western Avenue (mile point 6.23), a distance of 0.09 miles. Fifth Street from the exit off-ramp of I-71/75 northbound (mile point 6.68) to the Licking River Bridge (mile point 7.6), a distance of 0.92 miles. ​

The project is expected to be completed June 30.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Due to additional repairs and inclement weather, the ten-day closure to install three modular joints on the bridge has been postponed and extended. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, the bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic, but pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure utilizing the Brent Spence Bridge and Taylor Southgate Bridge. Motorists should expect delays and heavier traffic on surrounding bridges. Plan ahead, leave early and consider alternate routes.

The closure will now be in place for 13-days, and the bridge is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 30.​

Bristow Road (KY 1303) – 0.0 – 0.55 mile points – A 45-day closure is in place on Bristow Road from south of Timber Lane to the intersection of KY 536 and KY 1303. This will allow a safe area for crews to begin constructing a roundabout at the intersection. Through traffic on KY 536 will be maintained. Local traffic will be maintained on KY 1303 from Richardson Road to Timber Lane.

Motorists can detour using KY 536 to Dixie Highway to Industrial Road.

NOTE: The bridge east of Dixie Highway on Richardson Road currently has a weight limit of three tons. Any vehicles weighing more than three tons should use Industrial Road as a detour.

The closure is expected to be in place through Aug. 1.

This work is part of the ongoing Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road widening/safety improvement project. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027. Learn more about this project here.​

​

Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road (KY 536) –​ 0.96 –​ 2.5 mile points –​ ​a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 is in progress. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive.

The project includes the following improvements:

​-Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency

-A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity

-Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work

Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections:

-KY 536 and KY 1303

-KY 536 and Hogrefe Road

This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

Crews switched traffic between Hogrefe Road and Banklick Road. Traffic was shifted to the south half of the bridge. This configuration will be in place through Spring 2025.

A 45-day closure of Bristow Road from south of Timber Lane to the intersection of KY 536 will be in place beginning Sunday, June 15. This closure is expected to be in place through Aug. 1. ​

The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic ​pattern changes.

The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.

Source: KYTC District 6