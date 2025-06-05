Cincinnati Magazine’s first Showcase of Homes to feature Triple Crown’s Affirmed community

Cincinnati Magazine has announced the debut of its latest upscale immersive experience aiming to highlight the finest in luxury living across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky – Showcase of Homes at Triple Crown.

Held in the Affirmed community inside Triple Crown Country Club in Union, the event will allow guests to tour five residences with lake and golf course views. The custom-built homes boast the finest finishes, luxe designs and top-of-the-line amenities.

Triple Crown is a community built around the championship tradition of horse racing with a top-rated golf course, country club, dining, and 16 different neighborhoods.

This September and October, Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will have the opportunity to explore and experience the luxurious lifestyle that Triple Crown epitomizes, only accessible via ticketed entry during select hours on the tour dates.

With homes valued between $1.3 million and $2.5 million, this new home show experience will become the area’s premier high-end multi-home show.

Participating builders include Cutter Custom Homes, Drees Homes, Our Farmer House, Fischer Homes and Gustin Construction, alongside Triple Crown Country Club Developer, Tony Berling.

“Triple Crown Country Club has taken everything that is beautiful and elegant about the sport of horse racing and applied it to develop the finest country club and residential community in Northern Kentucky. With our top-rated course, luxurious southern-style clubhouse and idyllic neighborhoods, our community was created in championship tradition,” Berling said. “It’s an honor and privilege to host the inaugural Showcase of Homes by Cincinnati Magazine as we invite the community to experience our exceptional way of life here at Triple Crown.”

The inaugural Cincinnati Magazine Showcase of Homes at Triple Crown debuts with a preview party on Friday, September 25,, with public tour dates set for September 26-28, October 2- 5 and October 9-12, hours varying per day. Home tour tickets will be $15 per person.

Preview Party tickets will be offered for purchase to the public for $75 per person including food, beverages, entertainment and photos with professional horse racing jockey, Steve Cauthen.

Following the grand opening weekend, tours continue October 2 with a fall-themed weekend including a pumpkin patch, fall floral market, fall spiced sips and snacks, live Bluegrass music and plenty of family-friendly photo opportunities.

The final weekend of the show will be focused on celebrating the ladies in your life, with themed nights, complimentary lifestyle photos or headshots, and several special surprises.

“We are ecstatic to debut this exceptional home tour experience in collaboration with some of the region’s best custom builders,” said Ivy Bayer, publisher of Cincinnati Magazine. “This is Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the kind of luxury living that some only dream about. It’s thrilling for us as a magazine team to create a tangible experience for our readers that highlights the home design trends we so often feature.”

Preview Party and home tour tickets will go on sale in August.

Visit cincinnatimagazine.com/showcase for a preview of Triple Crown community and developing tour details.

Cincinnati Magazine