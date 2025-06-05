CovCath wins state championship trophy in boys team tennis tournament for second consecutive year

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After his players won boys singles and doubles titles at last week’s individual state tournament, Covington Catholic tennis coach Al Hertsenberg put together a lineup for this week’s state team tournament that seemed a bit surprising.

The coach stayed with senior Alex Yeager at No. 1 singles, but he split up his best doubles tandem and played sophomore Blake Hussey and senior Kalei Christensen at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.

It turned out to be the right move. All three of them went undefeated in four matches to provide the points the Colonels needed to win the state team tournament for the second straight year.

CovCath also won the 2023 state team title under a previous format that was based on total points scored in the individual singles and doubles matches.

In the final rounds of the state team tournament Wednesday, CovCath defeated North Oldham, 3-1, in the semifinals and Lexington Dunbar, 3-0, in the championship final. Christensen, Hussey and Yeager each won singles matches in straight sets in both rounds.

“The lineup itself, especially for the individual state tournament last week, wasn’t necessarily popular with all of the players, but once the decision was made they all bought in and they all just did their jobs,” Hertsenberg said. “That carried over to the team tournament. This week, we were playing completely different, expect for Alex, and they all just went out and played for each other.”

CovCath moved sophomores Will Tribble and Jacob Kramer up to No. 1 doubles for the state tournament. They were leading in their semifinal and final matches, but neither of them had to be completed once their teammates scored three points in singles.

The Colonels first two state tournament matches ended the same way, but Tribble and Kramer played an important role in the tournament without recording any victories.

“It helped having Tribble and Kramer there because everybody that tried to load up heavy in singles were exposing themselves in that first doubles spot against us,” Hertsenberg said.

CovCath became the first tennis program to sweep boys singles, doubles and team tournament titles in the same season. No one enjoyed the Colonels’ historic run more than Hertsenberg, who has been head coach since 1991.

“The older I get my role changes, but these guys have make it easy,” the coach said. “They really have made it enjoyable through out the season.”

The leadership provided by Yeager, Christensen and Hussey had a lot to do with the Colonels claiming an unprecedented triple crown in boys tennis.

“They spent so much time with each other the last couple weeks they’re really close,” Hertsenberg said. “Alex just brings a mature approach to the whole thing, while Kalei is very different, he’s fun and brings a lot of energy. And Blake is just a workhorse who plays hard.”

COVCATH 3, NORTH OLDHAM 1

Alex Yeager (CovCath) def. Sam Gurevich (NO), 6-4, 6-2

Blake Hussey (CovCath) def. Jackson Geiger (NO), 6-0, 6-0

Kalei Christensen (CovCath) def. James Nettles (NO), 6-0, 6-1

COVCATH 3, LEXINGTON DUNBAR 0

Alex Yeager (CovCath) def. Nikan Rosenau (LD), 6-0, 6-0

Blake Hussey (CovCath) def. Atharva Dang (LD), 6-0, 6-0

Kalei Christensen (CovCath) def. Thomas Chandler (LD), 6-3, 6-1