Sold-out crowd to gather for 2025 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards today at Turfway

Staff report

A sold-out crowd will convene at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming at mid-day to honor the 2025 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky for the 41st year.

Since 1984, more that 250 women have been recognized for their distinguished accomplishments and service to the community.

Women are leading, innovating, and inspiring every day in their professions and their personal lives.

The awards are now presented by the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative (WI), after a rich history of early support from The Kentucky Post, Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, and Toyota. The awards continue to honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.



This year’s Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees include:

Outstanding Women of NKY Honorees

• Jane Herms, President and CEO, Family Nurturing Center

• Julie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO, meetNKY

• Melissa Lutz, FSMPS, CPSM, Principal, Champlin Architecture

• Natalie Ruppert, Career and Job Services Division Manager, Kenton County Public Library

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree

• Mackey McNeill, Founder/CEO, MACKEY and The Prosperity People



Helen Carroll Champion of Education Honoree

• Sister Marla Monahan, Vicar for Religious, Sisters of Notre Dame



St. Elizabeth Healthcare Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree

• Debbie Simpson, retired, President, Multi-Craft



Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients (students)

• Amy Carder, Gateway Community & Technical College

• Carolann Ashcraft, Northern Kentucky University

• Claire Veirs, Thomas More University



“This year’s honorees exemplify, without a doubt, devotion and dedication to their work, their education, their community, and the people around them,” said Catherine Salzman, chair of the Outstanding Women of NKY Committee.

“Not only is this luncheon a wonderful way to celebrate their achievements, but we’re championing all women for inspiring others around them. It’s up to us to pave the way for younger and future generations, and we’re thrilled to recognize this year’s honorees for doing just that.”

“For more than 40 years, Northern Kentucky has celebrated the outstanding women who shape our community,” said Holly Nibert, Director of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative. “What began as an opportunity to spotlight local leaders has now grown into one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings. Hundreds of women, and men, come together to honor remarkable achievements of women making an impact in both their professions and in their communities. It’s inspiring to see how this legacy event continues to empower and elevate women every year.”



Sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Helen Carroll Champion of Education Sponsor: altafiber

Host Sponsor: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

Media Partner: NKY Tribune