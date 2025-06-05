Gov. Andy Beshear joins community leaders at Camco Chemical in Florence to launch ‘Pre-K for All’ intiative

Gov. Andy Beshear visited Camco Chemical in Florence on Wednesday where he joined Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, local officials, educators, business leaders and parents to launch the “Pre-K for All” initiative, which aims to advance the Commonwealth’s public education system and job growth.

“As a family-owned company, Camco is committed to making decisions today that ensure the long-term success of our team and business,” said Adrian Hothem, president and CEO of Camco Chemical. “Our team’s ability to collaborate, solve problems and simplify our customers’ supply chain challenges is what sets us apart. Pre-K for All is an investment in Kentucky’s current and future workforce – preparing children for kindergarten and beyond while providing working parents with essential child-care support today.”

During his remarks, the Governor mentioned key points that support how children, families and businesses will benefit from the initiative. Pre-K for All:

• Increases Kindergarten readiness for all Kentucky 4-year-olds. According to KY Stats, more than half of Kentucky’s children – 53.8% – are unprepared when they show up for their first day of kindergarten. • Eliminates child-care deserts. According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, 79 of Kentucky’s 120 counties – nearly two-thirds – don’t have access to enough child care to serve every family who needs it, with the majority of those located in Eastern Kentucky. • Boosts parents take-home pay. A long-term study from Yale found that providing pre-K increased the earnings of parents and caregivers by nearly $9,000 annually, a trend that held for at least six years. This amounts to $54,000 for Kentucky families as their kids grow. • Saves Kentucky families out-of-pocket child-care costs. By reducing child-care costs, Pre-K for All will ease financial strain for hard-working families and strengthen the foundation of Kentucky’s economy. • Grows Kentucky’s labor force by 40,000 to 70,000 Kentuckians. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, over time, Pre-K for All is projected to grow Kentucky’s workforce by up to 70,000 people. • Grows Kentucky’s economy. In addition, a study from Yale shows that every dollar invested in pre-K generates $10 that cycles through the state economy.

Gov. Beshear stressed that Pre-K for All is a nonpartisan issue, noting that 18 states – including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and West Virginia – offer pre-K access for all 4-year-olds.

“They have gotten it done, and so can we,” the Governor said in outlining his plans.

“Kentucky needs pre-K for all 4-year-olds because 90% of a child’s brain develops before age 5, yet many enter kindergarten unprepared, forcing schools to spend valuable time and taxpayer dollars catching them up,” President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Brent Cooper said. “High-quality early education is the smartest investment we can make to close learning gaps, boost long-term academic success and build a stronger, more competitive Commonwealth.”

As part of the initiative, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order creating the Team Kentucky Pre-K for All Advisory Committee, comprising 28 leaders from across the Commonwealth.

The announcement aims to build on Kentucky’s historic economic winning streak.

Under Gov. Beshear’s leadership, the state has broken its job-creation record, creating more than 60,000 good jobs. And while Kentucky has reached the highest point ever for the number of people employed, number of jobs filled and civilian labor force, the Governor said there is still important work to do.

“Pre-K for All is a step we must take to boost our economy, strengthen our workforce, better educate our kids and put more money in the pockets of hard-working Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear added.

Earlier today the Governor was at MMY US, a modular housing manufacturer, in Louisville to launch the “Pre-K for All” initiative. To further support the plan, the Governor will host a news conference in Bowling Green on Friday.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear, will also visit Russell, Hazard and Paducah this week. Next week, the Governor will travel to Owensboro.

Governor’s Office