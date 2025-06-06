Former Kentucky All-American Randall Cobb named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Randall Cobb made the ballot.

The former Kentucky all-purpose wide receiver, quarterback, and punt returner will be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot in 2026.

Cobb is one of 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 35 coaches named to the ballot from the divisional ranks.

“For more than 65 years, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has stood as the sport’s ultimate archive, honoring those whose impact on the game still echoes today,” said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell. “This year’s ballot carries forward that responsibility, spotlighting individuals who not only excelled on the field but also helped define what college football means to so many.”

Cobb was a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player and finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player in 2010. He’s the only FBS player to rank first or second on a team in rushing, passing and receiving during 2010 season. The two-time, first-team, All-SEC performer holds the conference record for single-season all-purpose yards with 2,396, set in 2010, and set the UK mark for career touchdowns with 37.

Former Eastern Kentucky running back Markus Thomas was also was named to the ballot.

Thomas finished his career ranked third all-time in FCS history in rushing with 5,149 yards and was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He led the Colonels to two Ohio Valley Conference titles. He finished with 52 career rushing touchdowns.

Former Louisville defensive end Elvis Dumervil is also on the ballot. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Nagurski Trophy after leading the nation in sacks (20) and ranking fourth in tackles for a loss with 22 in 2005. He was Big East Defensive Player of the Year and set the NCAA mark for sacks in a game with six against Kentucky in 2005. He was the Ted Hendricks Award winner and Bill Willis Trophy recipient in 2005. He led the Cardinals to a conference title, an 11-1 record, and a No. 6 final ranking in 2004.