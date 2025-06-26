Cove Federal Credit Union announces election of three new members to board of directors

Cove Federal Credit Union (Cove FCU) has announced that three new board members have been elected to the credit union’s Board of Directors.

The board announced the election of:

• Chairperson: Brian Drees

• Vice-Chairperson: Chris Ward

• Secretary/Treasurer: Dominic Favia

“I am proud to say that through the leadership of dedicated volunteers, Cove remains committed to serving our community and our members,” said Drees.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union, visit www.covefcu.com or visit Cove at 577 Dudley Road in Edgewood.

Cove Federal Credit Union