LaRosa’s Newport to close temporarily June 30 for interior renovations; pick-up, delivery to continue

LaRosa’s Pizzeria in Newport will get a fresh, modern update designed to improve dine in comfort and elevate Guest convenience beginning June 30.

Located at 75 Carothers Road off of I-471, the restaurant has been serving campany’s family-recipe pizza and a full menu of calzones, hoagys, salads and pastas for dine in, pick up or delivery for more than 37 years in the same location.

Beginning Monday, LaRosa’s Newport will temporarily close its dining room as it begins a renovation of its lobby, dining room and other Guest areas. As part of the update, the pizzeria will debut a brand-new drive-up pick-up window, a convenient addition designed for today’s busy lifestyles. Guests will be able to use LaRosa’s app or online ordering feature to order and pay for a meal, then pick up at the window.

While the dining room will be temporarily closed during the renovation, the pizzeria will remain open for pick-up and delivery. The interior renovation follows recent exterior upgrades, including fresh paint and new signage, and reflects LaRosa’s ongoing investment in its guests and the community.

“The Newport pizzeria has always been a beloved neighborhood gathering place for friends and family to come together and connect over lunch, dinner, group celebrations and sporting events,” said Gregg Pancero, Jr., LaRosa’s Newport franchise owner. “We’re excited to give the space a new look that matches the comfort and convenience our Guests have come to expect. And, with the addition of the new drive-up pick-up window, we’re making it easier than ever to serve our Guests’ hungry families.”

Pancero said the pizzeria is expected to fully reopen in July, with full-service dining returning.

The renovation is part of the LaRosa’s ongoing commitment to its Guests’ evolving needs while staying true to the core values that have made the company a regional staple.

