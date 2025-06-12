Covington, City’s Covington Public Schools collaborate to improve, increase youth recreation opportunities

The City of Covington will collaborate with Covington Independent Public Schools to develop, expand, and improve Covington’s youth programming and recreational opportunities.

Mayor Ron Washington introduced an order creating the Covington Recreation Committee at Tuesday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, saying recreation and youth programs are as much for the community overall as they are for the city’s children.

“I grew up playing baseball at Athey Avenue and Craig Streets, shooting free throws at Goebel Park, and eating summer lunch at the 3rd District School. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful youth recreation and support programs can be—not just for kids, but for the community as a whole. They build confidence, connection, and a sense of belonging,” said Washington. “That’s why I’m proud to share that the City of Covington is partnering with Covington Independent Public Schools to launch a new committee focused on expanding and improving recreational opportunities for all our residents.”

The committee will consist of 15 members with Vice Mayor Shannon Smith, Commissioner Tim Acri, and Board of Education Member Kareem Simpson as Co-Chairpersons. Committee members will be selected by both the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners.

“From learning to play soccer at Latonia Elementary to being a youth worker at the Covington Summer Recreation Program to coaching the boys’ varsity soccer team at Holmes, sports and recreation opportunities have played a large role in my life. I’m optimistic this partnership between the City of Covington and Covington Independent Public Schools will ensure our young people continue to have those same opportunities to learn and grow. ” said Covington Board of Education Chair Tom Haggard.

The City and Covington Independent Public Schools staff will serve on the committee in a non-voting support role.

The committee will:

• Conduct a comprehensive inventory of recreational opportunities available to Covington’s youth. • Identify opportunities to align programming, share facilities and resources, and expand access to after-school and summer opportunities. • Identify service gaps and other challenges related to youth recreation. • Engage the city’s youth and community stakeholders to review and incorporate their perspectives.

“Together, we’re working to ensure that every child in Covington has access to safe, engaging spaces to play, grow, and be part of something positive,” said Mayor Washington. “This is how we build a better future — for them and for our city.”

City of Covington