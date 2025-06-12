Republican Party of Kentucky names newly elected officers; Robert Benvenuti elected to full term as chair

The Republican Party of Kentucky has announced the election of its new slate of party officers.

Republicans from across the Commonwealth gathered during the state party reorganization to elect individuals who will lead the state party. The newly elected leadership team includes longtime political professionals and dedicated Republicans from across Kentucky.

Among the most recognizable figures is state party chair Robert J. Benvenuti III, who was reelected to a full four-year term.

“I am deeply honored to have been elected to a full four-year term as chairman,” said Benvenuti. “The success of the Republican Party of Kentucky is built on a foundation of individuals who understand and deeply cherish the conservative values that we as Republicans hold so dear. Kentuckians have chosen Republican leadership, and I am absolutely confident that Republicans will continue to see unmatched electoral success in 2026 and beyond. I am grateful for the confidence of the members of the Republican Party of Kentucky, and I look forward to continuing to work with my team to elect strong men and women who share Kentuckians’ values and want to build a better Commonwealth for future generations.”

Also returning to leadership is DeAnna Brangers, who was reelected to a fourth term as vice chair. Karen Kelly was reelected as secretary, and Hunter Whitaker was elected as the new youth chair.

“As I head into my fourth term as Vice Chair of the state party, I want to express my deep gratitude to my peers for their continued support and trust in my leadership,” said DeAnna Brangers. “One of the key drivers of our success over the last 20 years has been the presence of talented, capable individuals dedicated to conservative values — like this new group of Members-at-Large. As we look to the future, our party’s prospects are bright. I am confident that this team will help guide Republicans to even greater success in the years to come.”

The eight newly elected state members-at-large are Robbin Taylor, Patrick Jennings, Rob Givens, Sarah Van Wallaghen, Richard Grana, Jon Park, Sam Brown and Carol Rogers.

Republican Party of Kentucky